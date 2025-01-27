Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three fantastic restaurants in and around Liverpool have been featured in the UK’s Top 100 Restaurants guide for 2025.

The UK's Top 100 Restaurants guide by independent reviewer SquareMeal is created using a combination of reader votes and opinion from experts and critics, offering an insight into the best ‘must-visit’ restaurants around. London has its own Top 100 list, so only restaurants outside of the capital are featured.

This year, only a handful of restaurants in North West England featured in the guide - with just one Liverpool restaurant making the ‘must-visit’ list and two on the outskirts of Merseyside.

Named in the Top 100 Restaurants - placing at number 36 - for the first time is Liverpool’s Vetch, located on Hope Street. The 26-cover restaurant serves up dishes made with locally-sourced ingredients and the menu features a five-course lunch and a seven-course dinner. Dishes change seasonally and showcase modern British cooking, influenced by Nordic and Asian flavours.

The fine dining venue was awarded two AA rosettes for culinary excellence in September, and recently earned its first listing in the internationally recognised Michelin Guide. Vetch is described in the guide’s listing as ‘homely’, with understated decor and minimalist furnishings.

Speaking about his latest accolade, Dan McGeorge, chef-owner of Vetch said: “Being listed in SquareMeal’s Top 100 UK restaurants for the first time is huge for us, it recognises the level of work the entire team is putting into what we do day in and day out. We think that we’ve created something very special, and inclusion in this prestigious listing recognises that.’’

The Barn at Moor Hall.

Unsurprisingly, Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms featured in the top ten, adding another achievement to its long list of accolades and placing at number seven. Based in Aughton, near Ormskirk, the restaurant has two Michelin stars and one Green Michelin star and placed at number three in the Top 100 list in 2024.

Also featured in the guide was The Barn at Moor Hall, which placed at number 38, described by SquareMeal as “a good way to experience some of the Moor Hall magic without the price tag”.