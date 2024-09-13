The new bar will open in a prime city centre location.

A new cocktail bar promising the ‘ultimate karaoke experience’ has revealed when it will open its doors.

Taking over the former home of Rack and Dollar and Berry Street Bar and Kitchen, Vox Karaoke bar claims it will be Liverpool’s ‘first luxury private karaoke and cocktail lounge’. According to the bar’s website, it will serve ‘exquisite cocktails’ and offer customers the chance to ‘sing your heart out’.

Berry Street, Liverpool. | Wikimedia

The bar will operate out of the first floor of 27-35 Berry Street, after being granted a premises license earlier this year. Open from 12.00pm until 4.00am Monday to Sunday, the venue will offer private karaoke booths and a waiter service will operate throughout the premises.

The ‘Grand Opening’ will take place on Friday, September 27, with bookings now available from 5.30pm. Booking a private karaoke room for one hour will cost £10 per person, with all fees going towards bar spend.