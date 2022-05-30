The jaw-dropping deal is set to take place throughout Monday, 30 May.

Greene King is kicking off Platinum Jubilee 2022 week with a 6p pint offer (image: Greene King/Adobe)

Greene King are going back in time with free pints for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee.

Taking place throughout the country, are there any in Liverpool?

Here is everything you need to know.

What is Greene King doing for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Queen Elizabeth II greets schoolchildren in Victoria Square during her Diamond Jubilee visit to Birmingham on July 12, 2012 (Photo by Tim Ireland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As a way to commemorate the 70th year anniversary of her majesty Queen Elizabeth II being the head monarch of the UK, pub chain Greene King are going back in time.

Customers will be able to take advantage of a royally jaw-dropping deal, sinking a pint of Greene King’s IPA for free - yes you read that right, zero pennies.

This is to pay homage to the price of a pint in 1952 - the year that Queen Elizabeth took to the throne.

All you need to do is visit your local Greene King or Flaming Grill site.

When is Greene King doing this?

This Platinum Jubilee deal will last all of one day - so you best be quick to take advantage of it.

Make sure to visit your local Greene King or Flaming Grill location throughout Monday, 30 May.

What do I need to do to take advantage of this?

Once you visit one of the many sites across Liverpool, you will need to go up to the bar and use the secret code word to sink a free pint today.

The secret code word is - 1952.

Please note, you can only take advantage of this once.

Andrew Gallagher, marketing director at Greene King Local Pubs, said the following: “The platinum jubilee is a fantastic way for the UK to come together and celebrate our Queen and country, so we wanted to take our customers back to where it all began – 1952, a time when Vera Lynn ruled the charts and pints were only 6p.

“Some of our regulars may even remember watching the coronation back in 1952, although they may have been too young to enjoy a pint then.

“We can’t wait to see our customers enjoy this royally good deal on Monday 30 May, and look forward to celebrating the platinum jubilee in all our pubs across the bank holiday weekend.”

Where are the nearest Greene King pubs to Liverpool City Centre?

