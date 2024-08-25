Best type of house to own in Liverpool as property prices rise more than UK average
House prices in Liverpool increased by 0.6% – more than the average for the UK – in June new figures show. The rise contributes to the longer-term trend, which has seen property prices in the area grow by 3.4% over the last year.
The average Liverpool house price in June was £175,894, Land Registry figures show - a 0.6% increase on May. And the news is even better for owners of terraced houses, which saw the biggest rise in property prices in the city.
Over the month, the picture was similar to that across the North West, where prices increased 0.3%, and Liverpool was above the 0.5% rise for the UK as a whole.
Over the last year, the average sale price of property in Liverpool rose by £5,800 – putting the area 18th among the North West’s 35 local authorities with price data for annual growth.
The highest annual growth in the region was in Cheshire East, where property prices increased on average by 10.2%, to £301,000. At the other end of the scale, properties in Pendle lost 2.9% of their value, giving an average price of £128,000.
First steps on the property ladder: First-time buyers in Liverpool spent an average of £155,800 on their property – £5,400 more than a year ago, and £38,100 more than in June 2019. By comparison, former owner-occupiers paid £193,600 on average in June – 24.3% more than first-time buyers.
Property types: Owners of terraced houses saw the biggest rise in property prices in Liverpool in June – they increased 0.8%, to £155,091 on average. Over the last year, prices rose by 3.4%.
How do property prices in Liverpool compare?
Buyers paid 20.2% less than the average price in the North West (£220,000) in June for a property in Liverpool. Across the North West, property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is £288,000.
The most expensive properties in the North West were in Trafford – £375,000 on average, and 2.1 times the price as in Liverpool. Trafford properties cost 3.3 times the price as homes in Burnley (£112,000 average), at the other end of the scale.
