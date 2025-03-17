I tried a unique Liverpool fitness class and was crying with laugher throughout

Discover why Liverpool's unique fitness class had Emily crying with laughter.

We all know that working out is not one size fits all, you've got to find a fitness activity you enjoy or you’re not likely to stick with it. For some, that exercise is swimming, running or Pilates but, Liverpool is offering an unique class that promises to be fun while helping you to get fit.

Our video journalist, Emily Bonner, headed to Bold Street to try out Bungee Fly Fitness.

Emily tries Bungee Fly Fitness. | Local TV

Elaine Stapleton from Bungee Fly Fitness told Emily: “It's a simple way of getting fit and having fun at the same time. As a PT, when I saw it, I could see the benefits of it being a hard workout from a PT's perspective, but also fun from a client's.

“When you actually get used to the bungee taking your weight, it's very good. So it's very good for anybody with bad knees, bad ankles, any issues like that, it's fantastic for. It's very low impact, but high cardio. Just be open to me taking the mickey out of you, because that's what I'm going to do.”

“We've had people in the 70s, it's right across the board. It's good fun, because every session is different, because everybody's different. It takes a while for people to get used to it, and they're laughing. So I'm laughing at them, because I know what's coming next. So it's good, we have a good banter going on.”

Emily tries Bungee Fly Fitness. | Local TV

Britons who regularly exercise are happier, less stressed and more energetic. According to data from YouGov, the more days a week someone does 30 minutes or more of physical exercise, the more likely they are to say they're happy and feel energetic and less likely to be stressed.

After trying the class out for herself, Emily said: “Oh my gosh, that was so much fun. I didn't know what to expect. I thought I might enjoy it, but honestly I didn't expect to be pretty much crying, laughing throughout the whole thing.

“Honestly, I don't know if you can see, I'm quite sweaty as well and that was only a small amount of what you do in a full class. I didn't realise it could be such a good workout, as well as having so much fun. I can imagine this really is for everyone. I can't imagine someone who wouldn't enjoy it. Just let yourself go, feel free and soar like a bird.”

Watch the full video above to see Emily try out Bungee Fly First and hear more from Elaine.

