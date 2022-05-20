One of the most challenging and exciting motorcycle racing events is upon us.

Many great racers from all over the country and Europe descend onto the beautiful island to tackle the daunting course.

Here is everything you need to know about the Isle of Man TT in 2022

What is the Isle of Man TT?

The Isle of Man TT - also known as the Tourist Trophy - is an annual motorcycle racing event.

It has taken place in either May or June in each of the years since it was established in 1907.

An event that is well renowned for being one of the most dangerous races in the world.

It tests racers from all over England and the European continent to the dreaded ‘Mountain Course’ - which is a 37.73 mile race that is completely made up of the island’s public roads.

When is the 2022 event?

Synonymously the event spans over a two-week period, and that is still the case in 2022.

The event commences on Sunday, 29 May and comes to a close on Friday, 10 June.

Practice sessions take place throughout the first week, which is often the time visitors take to explore the wonders of the beautiful island of the Isle of Man.

Shortly afterwards there will be a full hectic week of racing - including ‘Mad Sunday’ which is a time for motorcycling fans to come together in various meetings, events and parades that take place throughout the island.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

Sunday, 29 May - Qualifying

Monday, 30 May - Qualifying

Tuesday, 31 May - Qualifying

Wednesday, 1 June - Qualifying

Thursday, 2 June - Qualifying

Friday, 3 June - Qualifying

Saturday, 4 June - Race Day 1

Monday, 6 June - Race Day 2

Wednesday, 8 June - Race Day 3

Friday, 10 June - Race Day 4

How can I get tickets to the Isle of Man TT 2022?

Each year, thousands of TT fans descend on the Isle of Man for the annual races.

Travel and accommodation are in high demand and booking a trip can turn into a daunting process.

However, when it comes to attending and being a viewer of the huge race - it is completely free.

Whether you wish to sit in a hedge or climb one of the trees along the 38-miles-long course, you can do so without parting with a penny.

You will only need to pay to be a viewer of the Isle of Man TT if you wish to sit in the grandstand - where you will pay per day of the event.

For more information, visit the official IOM TT website .

How can I get to the event from Liverpool?

The simplest way to get to the Isle of Man from Liverpool is via a ferry or boat service.

Organisers advise using The Isle Of Man Steam Packet Company , which offers daily sailings from the Heysham and Liverpool region.

Ahead of and during race week, ferry demand is inexplicably high and you are advised to be as flexible as possible.

Ferries from the city leave from Liverpool’s Pier Head Port (L3 1DL) and the average journey time is 2 hours and 45 minutes.

For more details about booking a ferry, visit the following website .

What has Merseyside Police said about vehicle theft and advice for racers?

Sergeant Garreth Berry said: “We are so pleased to welcome racegoers again, following a break during the pandemic. “This year we are running a dedicated operation to carry out high-visibility policing at key locations, as well as ensuring visitors to our region are given the right crime prevention advice around safe parking and bike security. “We want racegoers to come to our city and enjoy what we have to offer. This operation is designed to raise awareness and reassure racegoers that we are deploying resources in the right places to deter and disrupt would-be thieves, ahead of what promises to be a great TT event. Officers will be on the ground, and local businesses and hotels are working alongside us to ensure that CCTV coverage is in place “Working together, we can ensure that bikes are kept safe and secure in Liverpool, and I can assure people that we will rigorously pursue anyone who attempts to steal any vehicles at this or any time. We understand the distress and inconvenience that vehicle crime has, especially to people who have travelled vast distances, and we will do everything in our power to eradicate such incidents. Spread the word, and ensure your bike is kept as secure as possible.”

Use a good quality lock, or two

Always park in a well-lit area

If riding in a group – lock your bikes up together

Don’t park in the same place – vary your parking location

Consider using a forensic marking system

Look out for other bikers – if you see someone trying to steal a bike, don’t try to stop them, call 999

If you see any suspicious activity around a bike, call 101

If you have any information about motorcycle thefts or crime, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111