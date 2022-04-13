Easter bank holiday weekend will have an impact on the operating hours of DIY stores across Liverpool.

Easter bank holiday is almost upon us, a time to indulge yourself in lots and lots of chocolate eggs and spend time with friends and family.

A short springtime break that is set to cause a shift in liverpool-supermarket-opening-hours-easter-2022-what-time-are-tesco-and-aldi-open-over-bank-holiday-weekend-3653083"> the operating hours of all the big supermarkets across Liverpool .

DIY stores in the city such as B&M, Wickes and Homebase have outlined plans for a change in business hours over the bank holiday weekend.

Overall, it seems like most DIY stores are set to shut their doors on Easter Sunday (April 17) - a date widely regarded as a day of rest by the Christian community.

How have opening and closing times of DIY stores in and around Liverpool been affected by the approaching Easter bank holiday weekend? Here is everything you need to know.

When is Easter bank holiday weekend?

Easter bank holiday weekend is just around the corner at the time of publication.

Starting with Good Friday (April 15), then Easter Saturday (April 16), Easter Sunday (April 17), and lastly Easter Monday (April 18).

B&Q

The following are the operating hours of B&Q stores in Liverpool during Easter bank holiday weekend:

Liverpool Shopping Park, Liverpool - Edge Lane Drive, L13 4DL

Good Friday, April 15: 7 am to 8 pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 7 am to 8 pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 18: 7 am to 8 pm

New Mersey Retail Park, Liverpool - Speke, L24 8QB

Good Friday, April 15: 7 am to 8 pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 7 am to 8 pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 18: 7 am to 8 pm

Racecourse Retail Park, Liverpool - Aintree, L9 5AN

Good Friday, April 15: 7 am to 8 pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 7 am to 8 pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 18: 7 am to 8 pm

Wickes

The following are the operating hours of Wickes stores in and around Liverpool during Easter bank holiday weekend:

Rock Retail Park, Liverpool - Birkenhead, CH41 9DF

Good Friday, April 15: 7 am to 8 pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 7 am to 7 pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 18: 7 am to 8 pm

Aintree, Liverpool - Ormskirk Road, L9 5AE

Good Friday, April 15: 7 am to 8 pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 7 am to 7 pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 18: 7 am to 8 pm

Kew Retail Park, Liverpool - Southport, PR8 5RG

Good Friday, April 15: 8 am to 6 pm

Easter Saturday, April 16: 9 am to 6 pm

Easter Sunday, April 17: CLOSED

Easter Monday, April 18: 8 am to 6 pm

Homebase

The following are the operating hours of Homebase stores in and around Liverpool during Easter bank holiday weekend:

Upton, Liverpool - Wirral, CH49 6QG