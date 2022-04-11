What will the weather be like in Liverpool for Easter 2022?

The Easter holidays and April bank holiday weekend are fast approaching - people across the UK are crossing their fingers, hoping for good weather.

Much of England, Wales and Scotland have basked in hot sun and warming temperatures over the last week, as temperatures have reached highs of 21℃.

This has made a repeat of last year’s sizzling hot Easter weather likely, as some experts have predicted a heatwave to end April.

So does this mean that all Easter egg hunts are still on in Liverpool?

When is the April bank holiday weekend?

In 2022, April bank holiday weekend will start on Good Friday - the commemoration of Jesus - on April 15.

The much needed time off will then end on Easter Monday, which this year falls on April 18.

When are the Easter school holidays?

The dates that school children break up from school for Easter will vary from school to school in Liverpool - but the overall consensus is that the school holiday will start on Monday, April 11.

There is plenty of time to plan a short staycation or a number of fun activities around the city as school returns a fortnight later on Monday, April 25.

Here is what the weather will be like in Liverpool over the Easter school holidays and April bank holiday weekend.

Easter school holidays and bank holiday weekend weather forecast

According to weather experts AccuWeather, Easter in Liverpool is not set to be as scorching hot as residents would have hoped.

Here is the full weather forecast from April 11 to April 24.

Monday, April 11 - Some sun with showers (13℃)

Tuesday, April 12 - Cloudy with showers (11℃)

Wednesday, April 13 - Cloudy with sunny spells (9℃)

Thursday, April 14 - Sunny (9℃)

Friday, April 15 - Sunshine then cloudy skies (12℃)

Saturday, April 16 - Cloudy with some sunshine (12℃)

Sunday, April 17 - Cloudy and rainy (10℃)

Monday, April 18 - Cloudy and rainy (10℃)

Tuesday, April 19 - Mostly cloudy (11℃)

Wednesday, April 20 - Cloudy with some showers (10℃)

Thursday, April 21 - Cloudy (11℃)

Friday, April 22 - Cloudy with a little rain (10℃)

Saturday, April 23 - Plenty of sunshine (10℃)

Sunday, April 24 - Cloudy (10℃)

Source: AccuWeather

*BOLD is Easter bank holiday weekend

What is the Met Office long-range weather forecast for the Easter school holidays?

“Likely remaining unsettled during the start of this period, with periods of rain and showers and likely brief drier interludes,” it reads.

“Showers may be heavy at times, some perhaps thundery with a chance of hail. Strong winds are also probable, particularly to the north and west.

“Towards late April, there are tentative signs of more settled conditions redeveloping, although rain and showers remain possible.