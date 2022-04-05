Local council elections 2022 are drawing closer, so get your ballots ready and vote for a candidate to represent local communities in Liverpool City Region.

The local council elections in 2022 are the perfect opportunities for the general public to make their opinion known on how they want local issues to be managed.

As the last 12-months have resulted in growing uncertainty amongst the population following ‘partygate’, the cost of living crisis, and the invasion of Ukraine - this year’s polls are very significant.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They might not be as mainstream or hugely-popular as the general election, but local council elections are instrumental in shaping local communities.

The results are also telling of the public perception of the country’s big national parties; Labour, Conservatives and Liberal Democrats.

Here is everything you need to know about the local elections across Liverpool City Region.

When are the 2022 local elections?

Across the Liverpool City Region, the following local councils are holding a local election in 2022:

Wirral

Sefton

Knowsley

St. Helens

Liverpool City Council are not holding a local election this year.

All of which will take place on Thursday, May 5 and polls will open at 7 am before closing at 10 pm.

Why is there no local election being held by Liverpool City Council?

The city of Liverpool will be a notable absence from the local elections that are being held across Liverpool City Region next month.

Liverpool City Council were due to hold elections in 2022, only until a damning report from Max Caller’s investigation was published this time last year.

Following a four-month inspection into the ongoing proceedings at the council, the report lifted the lid on a number of failings and an intimidating atmosphere within key departments.

As a result, commissioners were put in place to oversee the troubled departments over a three-year period, as well as reducing the number of elected councillors from 90 to 85.

So, Liverpool City Council’s absence from the 2022 local elections is due to the fact they have now moved to a system of all-out elections (every seat up for grabs), which falls every four years.

The next local election for Liverpool City Council is in 2023.

How to make sure you are eligible to vote?

Anyone can vote in the local elections providing they are registered and 18-years-old or older on polling day.

If you find that you are eligible to vote for the local council elections in 2022 but are yet to officially register with your local council, you must do so through the government’s official website .

However, if you are unsure as to what local council you qualify for, enter your postcode on the government finder here.

After registering, you should receive a polling card which will hold all the necessary information that you need in order to vote.

The last day to register is April 14.

Can I vote by post?

If for whatever reason you are unable to vote at the local elections in person, you can do so via post.

As long as you are registered to vote, you will be able to apply for a postal vote by submitting an application online through the government website .

In order to be eligible to vote for the local council elections in 2022, it must be submitted and received by your local Electoral Registration Office before 5 pm on April 19.

What are the key dates for the local council elections?

The following are key dates to add to your calendars ahead of the local council elections this year:

March 24 to April 3 - Delivery of poll cards

April 14 - Last date for registration

April 19 - Deadline for postal applications (5 pm)

April 19 - Deadline for postal proxy applications (5 pm)

April 26 - Deadline for proxy applications (5pm)

May 5 - Election Day, Deadline for emergency proxy applications, Deadline for postal vote reissues

Who are the local candidates standing for election?