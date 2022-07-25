LIMF returns to Liverpool for the first time in three years with a star-studded lineup and a range of free and ticketed shows and events.

One of the most popular music festivals in the UK is set to make its groundbreaking return in 2022.

The Liverpool International Musical Festival - often referred to simply as LIMF - has taken a break due to disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

An event that is renowned for hosting the best and most entertaining international and household names, as well as highlighting some of the country’s most promising emerging talents.

The festival has a new coat of paint this year, no longer situated solely in one location and instead dotted across the city in a bid to reinvigorate Liverpool’s music sector.

Organisers have confirmed that this change will act as a way to re-energise support for the city’s various entertainment venues.

With the event set to begin in just a matter of time, tickets are still available too.

So here is everything you need to know about the Liverpool International Music Festival in 2022; from when it is, where it is being held, as well as all the names on its star-studded lineup.

When is the Liverpool International Music Festival 2022?

The festival is scheduled to take place across three days this summer.

It will start on Friday, 29 July and come to an end on Sunday, 31 July.

Where in the city is the festival being held?

No longer will LIMF be solely situated within one location in Liverpool, with eight venues confirmed for this year’s festival.

The following venues will host various shows and performances across the three-day event:

M&S Bank Arena

Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Bombed Out Church (St Luke’s)

Invisible Wind Factory

24 Kitchen Street

District

Arts Club Liverpool

Camp and Furnace

How can I get tickets to LIMF 2022?

Tickets can be purchased for individual shows and performances over the course of the Liverpool International Music Festival in 2022.

However, with the event within days of kicking off at the time of publication, availability varies - but most importantly, there are still plenty of tickets still on general sale.

Ticket prices will vary depending on the venue, starting as cheap as £5 to £35 not including a booking fee.

Some events could also be free-of-charge.

The following is the current availability of each performance as of Monday, 25 June 2022:

Girls Don’t Sync - SOLD OUT

System by Gaika - tickets still available, purchase here

UB40 - tickets still available, purchase here

Return of the Timepiece - tickets still available, purchase here

Heartless House Party - tickets still available, purchase here

The Shubz - tickets still available, purchase here

The Zutons w/Special Guests - SOLD OUT

Sisu and Keep it Cryptic - SOLD OUT

Black Nights Trail - tickets still available, purchase here

De La Soul - tickets still available, purchase here

What is the full music lineup and schedule for LIMF 2022?

As per information supplied by the official LIMF website, here is the full schedule and musical line-up for the 2022 festival:

Friday, July 29

UB40 ft Ali Campbell, Aswad, Liam Bailey and Robbo Ranx - M&S Bank Arena

Girls Don’t Sync + guests - St Luke’s Bombed Out Church

Girls Don’t Sync/ LIMF After Party with DJ Shenice, Papu Raf, Yeahitsrenee and DJ Lils - The Merchant

Heartless House Party with Heartless crew, Shola Ama, Shortee Blitz. DJ Cali, MC Shabba D and MC Preshus - 24 Kitchen Street

System By Gaika with Gaika, Flohio, Flora Yin Wong, Glor1a, God Colony and Nazar (DJ set) - Invisible Wind Factory

Return to the Timepiece with Les Spaine and Ben Osborne - District

We Are Scientists and Ali Horn + Seatbelts - Arts Club Liverpool

Saturday, July 30

LIMF Presents…The Shubz with Kenny Allstar, Sian Anderson, Cuppy and Kizzi - District

Greg Wilson LIMF After Party with Roisin W - The Merchant

LIMF Academy Presents…Jalen N’ Gonda, Ni Maxine, Amber Jay, Iamkyami, Lazygirl, Alexander + special guest, Bethanȇ, hosted by Jade Burns - Kazimier Stockroom

The Wombat x LIMF Presents…A Jazz Happening with Amique & The Ecstasy, Tucn, Ni Maxine, Kaine Ofoeme, Iamkyami, Dayze and Jazmine Johnson - Ettie’s

De La Soul (live), Kojey Radical, Berwyn and No Fakin - Exhibition Centre Liverpool Auditorium

Sunday, July 31

The Zutons with special guests Red Rum Club, She Drew The Gun, Big Joanie, The Dream Machine, Michael Aldag and many more - Camp and Furnace

Heather Small (Voice of M People), House Gospel Choir, Terri Walker and DJ Ronnie Herel - Arts Club Liverpool

Havana Meets Kingston - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

LIMF Academy Presents…Dayzy, Philly D, Superlative, Cures and Curses, Vaunce and Serpentin, hosted by Jade Burns - Kazimier Stockroom

L100 Cypher with Tosin Trio Band, The Chedeye Knights, Jake Rosh, Dayzy, P3LZ, D Boii ft Spooks & Markie Terry, Falcon and Paisleighb - Melodic Bar & Coffee Shop

Sisu & Keeping It Cryptic with Mixtress, Mia Lily, Mystique, Zima, Malissa and Paul McGreevy - St Luke’s Bombed Out Church