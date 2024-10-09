Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former public toilet block located in the e̶f̶f̶l̶u̶e̶n̶t̶ affluent Merseyside village of Formby will go to auction later this month with a minimum listing price of 'just' £20,000.

The coastal town of Formby, 10 miles north of Liverpool, is famous for its sweeping beaches, Red Squirrel nature reserve, and multi-million pound houses of the rich and famous, including Premier League footballers.

This old WC comes in right at the other end of the market, but it could be an investment flush with potential for someone with the vision to transform the site. Auctioneers and property experts Landwood suggest the 120 sq metre plot offers an 'opportunity to create a new space for retail purposes, food and beverage spots or residential development'.

Located just off Formby's main shopping street, the former toilet block stands in the middle of the Cloisters pay and display public car park, next to M&S and the numerous shops, eateries and bars on nearby Chapel Lane.

The building itself is 52 sq metres and still has its public toilet fittings in place, so, the buyer will need to spend a penny stripping them out before converting it. The property has the potential to be far more than bog standard, but is subject to obtaining planning permission from Sefton Borough Council, who are selling off the plot.

Partner at Landwood Property Auctions James Ashworth, said: “We have a knack for flushing out hidden value in properties that others might overlook, from quirky former public toilets to grade listed mansions. This little gem could be the perfect opportunity for the right person.”

The bidding opens on October 30, via the Landwood Property Auction website.