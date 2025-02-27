Proposals for a new girls school that could lead to the relocation of a “vital” African Caribbean community centre will be looked at again.

Dozens gathered both inside and out of Liverpool Town Hall earlier this week to make their voices heard over proposals by Liverpool Council to use a plot of land it owns off Upper Parliament Street as one of three to provide a new secondary school.

With a “critical” position looming next year in terms of the amount of school places being provided across Liverpool, the local authority could use land occupied by the African Caribbean Centre – which has stood for decades – to deliver education in the coming years. from next year. It is thought the first intake could take more than 120 pupils at Eden Girls’ Leadership Academy operated by Star Academies.

The school would be the first Muslim faith-designated school in Liverpool’s history. The move prompted a backlash from those who use the African Caribbean centre, with dozens of protestors attending a cabinet meeting earlier this week to voice their opposition.

Now the proposals will be looked at again by members of the education, skills and employment scrutiny committee after being called in by city councillors. Earlier this week, Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool Council, told a tense and sometimes hostile cabinet meeting the preferred preference would be for the existing African Caribbean centre to remain in situ as part of any school development.

The Labour group chief also reiterated an apology to the L8 community for how the situation had been handled, saying it had fallen below the expectations he expected. Demonstrators with placards emblazoned with Black Lives Matter and Save Our Centre gathered on Water Street, with many taking their seats in the Town Hall as cabinet members debated a way forward.

It was revealed in 2023 how more than two dozen locations had been assessed for the new school amid an urgent need for places in Liverpool.

According to a cabinet report, the Department for Education (DfE) identified L7/L8/L15 postcode areas as the required geographic search area for the new school. As part of the proposals, four acres of land Upper Parliament Street, Mulgrave Street and Selborne Street would be made available for a peppercorn rent over 125 years.

The DfE would provide funding for the construction of the school. It is expected around 600 pupils will occupy the school when full, with 50% reserved for Muslim girls.

Cllr Nick Small, cabinet member for growth and economy, was loudly heckled when he said the land was the “only site” that meets the DfE provision for a new school. It has now been confirmed the proposals will be sent back to the committee to be scrutinised.

Cllrs Lucille Harvey, Steve Munby, Jane Corbett and Nathalie Nicholas have officially called in the decision. In a statement posted online, they said: “The proposal lacked pre-scrutiny, which would have allowed elected members to challenge and consider all information held by Liverpool Council before it was taken to the cabinet for approval.

“There was also a lack of community consultation regarding the controversial decision to ensure Liverpool Council used fair system for public decision making. The decision making process was made without properly considering the impact on community cohesion, therefore not adhering to the council plan of a vision to make Liverpool fairer and stronger for all.”

The members have called for an alternative site for the school and for the centre to remain in place. Cllr Robinson said on Tuesday no formal decision had been made over the site’s future.

Responding on social media, Cllr Small said: “Welcome this opportunity to provide more information about the DfE’s criteria for a much-needed new secondary school, the extensive site search undertaken and the council’s preferred option to retain the Caribbean Centre on its existing site.”