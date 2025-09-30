Airline cancels all flights from Liverpool as passengers warned 'do not go to the airport'
Play Airlines (Iceland), which was licenced to operate services from Stansted Airport and Liverpool John Lennon Airport, has cancelled all flights with immediate effect.
The budget airline announced on Monday (September 29) that its board had decided to cease all operations.
The UK Civil Aviation Authority has told passengers “please do not go to the airport” as all flights will not be operating.
Andrew McConnell, spokesperson at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: ‘It’s always unfortunate when an airline ceases operations, and we understand that Play Airlines’ decision will be unsettling for its employees and customers.
UK customers seeking the latest information are advised to visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website.’
A spokesperson for Play Airlines added: "Every effort was made to reach a different outcome. This decision is the most painful one imaginable in this situation and has only been taken because all other options were deemed exhausted. The Board sincerely apologizes to everyone negatively affected by this outcome."