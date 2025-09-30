An airline has ceased all operations from Liverpool.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Play Airlines (Iceland), which was licenced to operate services from Stansted Airport and Liverpool John Lennon Airport, has cancelled all flights with immediate effect.

The budget airline announced on Monday (September 29) that its board had decided to cease all operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UK Civil Aviation Authority has told passengers “please do not go to the airport” as all flights will not be operating.

Liverpool John Lennon Airport. | LJLA

Breaking Aviation News & Videos @aviationbrk/X

Andrew McConnell, spokesperson at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, said: ‘It’s always unfortunate when an airline ceases operations, and we understand that Play Airlines’ decision will be unsettling for its employees and customers.

UK customers seeking the latest information are advised to visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website.’

A spokesperson for Play Airlines added: "Every effort was made to reach a different outcome. This decision is the most painful one imaginable in this situation and has only been taken because all other options were deemed exhausted. The Board sincerely apologizes to everyone negatively affected by this outcome."