Alder Hey Children’s Hospital has shared a major update, eight days after Southport’s horrific knife attack.

Three young girls died and several others were taken to hospital, after a ‘ferocious’ mass stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class for children at the Hart Space, Hart Street, last Monday (July 29).

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar - aged six, seven, and nine - were killed in the incident. Merseyside Police said eight other children and two adults, who were ‘bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked’, suffered knife injuries during the mass stabbing. Among them was yoga teacher, Leanne Lucas.

Axel Rudakubana, from Banks, Lancashire, has been charged with three counts of murder, ten counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article. He appeared at Liverpool Crown Court last week.

Three girls – Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar – were fatally stabbed. | Merseyside Police/PA Wire

While riots erupted across the country in the aftermath of the tragedy, many local residents have been anxiously waiting for an update on the conditions of those injured in the attack.

In a statement on Tuesday (August 6), a spokesperson for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital Trust said: “We are really pleased to be able to share that all the children involved in last Monday’s awful incident in Southport who were under our care have now been safely discharged home from Alder Hey.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in responding to the incident or caring for anyone affected by it, especially our colleagues in the NHS, Merseyside Police and North West Ambulance Service. We also want to say thank you to all who sent well wishes to Alder Hey and to the families affected. Our heartfelt sympathies remain with all those impacted by last week’s tragic events.”

Merseyside Police said that all of the children who were in hospital as a result of the attack, including one who being treated at a different hospital, have now been discharged.