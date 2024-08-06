“They’re burning libraries for kids. None of you actually cared about those three children who died.”

After three little girls - Elsie Dot Stancombe, Alice DaSilva Aguiar and Bebe King - were killed in a mass stabbing in Southport last Monday, far-right protests have erupted across England - with the first taking place in Southport and many other parts of the country following suit.

Anti-immigration protests in Liverpool became violent on Saturday (August 3) as anti-racism campaigners assembled in opposition. The two sides gathered at the Pier Head at around 2.00pm, separated by a wall of riot police, as the country-wide riots spun out of control.

Initially beginning as a peaceful protest, bricks were hurled at riot police, a phone repair shop was looted and a police officer was forced off a motorbike and attacked. Racist and Islamophobic slurs could be heard and the Strand was closed as the violence worsened.

While the city centre eventually cleared, the riots continued in Walton as around 300 protestors gathered on County Road. Merseyside Police described the scenes as “sickening” and said the group were “intent on committing serious violence and disorder”.

Bricks and fireworks were thrown at officers and The Spellow Lane Library Hub, which was opened last year as an essential space for the deprived local community, was set alight. When firefighters arrived to put out the blaze, protestors threw missiles at the fire engine.

Many people living in Liverpool have taken to social media to describe the fear they are currently facing, feeling concerned about going outside because of the colour of their skin or their perceived religion.

But, after speaking to members of the public, it is clear that the far-right views showcased over the last week are not the views of the city as a whole. We took to the streets to see what people think about the riots in Southport and Liverpool.

One man, who has two children of his own, told LiverpoolWorld: “They’re burning libraries for kids. None of you actually cared about those three children who died.” He pointed out the hypocrisy of some rioters too, adding: “I bet you most of these people support Everton or Liverpool. Mo Salah’s a Muslim, I bet you wouldn’t attack him in the street.”

A lady noted that the rioters “want jailing” while another man commented: “They don’t put balaclavas on to do good, they put balaclavas on to do bad.”

Talking about the riots on Saturday, Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor, Steve Rotheram, said: “This is not protest. This is an insult to those families still grieving and survivors still struggling to make sense of Monday's attack”. He vowed that perpetrators will “feel the full force of the law”.

Thirty-nine people have now been arrested in connect with the disorder in Liverpool and Southport and Merseyside Police chief Serena Kennedy told criminals involved in the riots: “We are coming for you”. Watch the video above for more.