Bath & Body Works opens first Liverpool store

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Bath & Body Works, the popular US brand known for its iconic candles and body sprays, officially opens today in Liverpool.

The opening follows the highly-awaited launch of UNIQLO Liverpool on Thursday.

A popular US brand, Bath & Body Works will bring its iconic candles, body sprays and seasonal collections to South John Street, opening next to the soon-to-open MINISO store and Boux Avenue site.

The brand-new store will open at 10.00am today, with queues expected.

