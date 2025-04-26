Bath & Body Works opens first Liverpool store
Bath & Body Works, the popular US brand known for its iconic candles and body sprays, officially opens today in Liverpool.
The opening follows the highly-awaited launch of UNIQLO Liverpool on Thursday.
The opening follows the highly-awaited launch of UNIQLO Liverpool on Thursday.
The brand-new store will open at 10.00am today, with queues expected.
The brand-new store will open at 10.00am today, with queues expected.
