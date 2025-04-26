Bath & Body Works opens first Liverpool store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bath & Body Works, the popular US brand known for its iconic candles and body sprays, officially opens today in Liverpool.

Bath & Body Works officially opens in Liverpool today (Saturday, April 26), with its first store in the heart of the city.

The opening follows the highly-awaited launch of UNIQLO Liverpool on Thursday.

A popular US brand, Bath & Body Works will bring its iconic candles, body sprays and seasonal collections to South John Street, opening next to the soon-to-open MINISO store and Boux Avenue site.

The brand-new store will open at 10.00am today, with queues expected.