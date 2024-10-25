Beauty giant Sephora is coming to Liverpool One after 'immense' demand
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Sephora recently opened its first store in the North, at Manchester’s Trafford Centre, followed by further openings in Newcastle’s Eldon Square and Gateshead Metrocentre. Now, the brand has revealed it is coming to Liverpool, with a cheeky nod to the city’s Beatles heritage.
Mock-ups of the store on the corner of Liverpool ONE’s South John Street are donned with text reading: “Your Liverpool store is here to stay from 2025. Yesterday, Sephora seemed so far away.”
Customers will be able to purchase cult-favourite products from Glossier, Rare Beauty, Tatcha, Kayali, and Glow Recipe, as well as TikTok viral skincare goods and Sephora’s own-brand collection.
The new store is expected to open in spring next year, and will be the 8th store in Sephora UK’s growing physical retail portfolio, which includes stores in Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City, with shops at at Birmingham Bullring and Bluewater in Kent opening later this year.
Discussing the decision to launch in Liverpool, Sephora UK’s MD Sarah Boyd said: “We have had immense demand from our fans in Liverpool to open a store in their city, and we are excited to open one in a city that embodies a remarkable energy and boasts a rich and vibrant history that resonates with our brand values.
“Liverpool has been a key location in our brand expansion plans, and we were prepared to wait for the right opportunity, which this prominent Liverpool ONE unit provides. As we prepare to welcome both new and existing customers, we are looking forward to creating a truly memorable and enchanting shopping experience at Liverpool ONE in an exciting store format that reflects the spirit of the city.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.