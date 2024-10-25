Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Beauty giant Sephora will open its new Liverpool ONE store in spring 2025 after overwhelming demand from local fans.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sephora recently opened its first store in the North, at Manchester’s Trafford Centre, followed by further openings in Newcastle’s Eldon Square and Gateshead Metrocentre. Now, the brand has revealed it is coming to Liverpool, with a cheeky nod to the city’s Beatles heritage.

Mock-ups of the store on the corner of Liverpool ONE’s South John Street are donned with text reading: “Your Liverpool store is here to stay from 2025. Yesterday, Sephora seemed so far away.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers will be able to purchase cult-favourite products from Glossier, Rare Beauty, Tatcha, Kayali, and Glow Recipe, as well as TikTok viral skincare goods and Sephora’s own-brand collection.

A mock-up of the store on the corner of Liverpool ONE’s South John Street. | Sephora

The new store is expected to open in spring next year, and will be the 8th store in Sephora UK’s growing physical retail portfolio, which includes stores in Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City, with shops at at Birmingham Bullring and Bluewater in Kent opening later this year.

Discussing the decision to launch in Liverpool, Sephora UK’s MD Sarah Boyd said: “We have had immense demand from our fans in Liverpool to open a store in their city, and we are excited to open one in a city that embodies a remarkable energy and boasts a rich and vibrant history that resonates with our brand values.

“Liverpool has been a key location in our brand expansion plans, and we were prepared to wait for the right opportunity, which this prominent Liverpool ONE unit provides. As we prepare to welcome both new and existing customers, we are looking forward to creating a truly memorable and enchanting shopping experience at Liverpool ONE in an exciting store format that reflects the spirit of the city.”