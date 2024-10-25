Beauty giant Sephora is coming to Liverpool One after 'immense' demand

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 17th Oct 2024, 10:13 GMT
Updated 25th Oct 2024, 07:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Beauty giant Sephora will open its new Liverpool ONE store in spring 2025 after overwhelming demand from local fans.

Sephora recently opened its first store in the North, at Manchester’s Trafford Centre, followed by further openings in Newcastle’s Eldon Square and Gateshead Metrocentre. Now, the brand has revealed it is coming to Liverpool, with a cheeky nod to the city’s Beatles heritage.

Mock-ups of the store on the corner of Liverpool ONE’s South John Street are donned with text reading: “Your Liverpool store is here to stay from 2025. Yesterday, Sephora seemed so far away.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Customers will be able to purchase cult-favourite products from Glossier, Rare Beauty, Tatcha, Kayali, and Glow Recipe, as well as TikTok viral skincare goods and Sephora’s own-brand collection.

A mock-up of the store on the corner of Liverpool ONE’s South John Street.A mock-up of the store on the corner of Liverpool ONE’s South John Street.
A mock-up of the store on the corner of Liverpool ONE’s South John Street. | Sephora

The new store is expected to open in spring next year, and will be the 8th store in Sephora UK’s growing physical retail portfolio, which includes stores in Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City, with shops at at Birmingham Bullring and Bluewater in Kent opening later this year.

Discussing the decision to launch in Liverpool, Sephora UK’s MD Sarah Boyd said: “We have had immense demand from our fans in Liverpool to open a store in their city, and we are excited to open one in a city that embodies a remarkable energy and boasts a rich and vibrant history that resonates with our brand values.

“Liverpool has been a key location in our brand expansion plans, and we were prepared to wait for the right opportunity, which this prominent Liverpool ONE unit provides. As we prepare to welcome both new and existing customers, we are looking forward to creating a truly memorable and enchanting shopping experience at Liverpool ONE in an exciting store format that reflects the spirit of the city.”

Related topics:Liverpool ONENorthTrafford CentreManchesterNewcastleHistoryBeatlesTikTokKent

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice