The 14 best top-rated GP surgeries in Wirral revealed by new NHS GP Patient Survey 2025

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 20th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

The latest NHS GP Patient Survey 2025 reveals the top-rated surgeries in Wirral based on patient feedback.

The annual survey - published every July - allows patients to choose an NHS GP practice based on the opinions, experiences and overall ratings of other local residents.

The latest results were published on Thursday, July 10, revealing the best and worst GP surgeries in Liverpool, Merseyside and beyond.

The survey is conducted among patients aged 16 or over registered with a GP practice in England. For the 2025 survey, 2.72 million people were invited to take part between December 30 2024 and April 1 2025.

- The 23 best top-rated GP surgeries in Merseyside

- The 12 worst rated GP surgeries on the Wirral according to new NHS GP Patient Survey 2025

- 20 worst rated GP surgeries in Merseyside

The overall response rate to the 2025 survey is 25.8% based on 702,837 valid responses. The 2024 survey was the start of a new time series, and results from 2024 onwards cannot be compared with previous surveys.

Patients are asked about their overall experience at their GP experience as well as a number of other questions including helpfulness of reception and ease when booking appointments.

Here are the 14 best rated GP surgeries on the Wirral, based on the percentage of ‘fairly good’ or ‘very good’ overall experience responses from patients.

96% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good'.

1. Vittoria Medical Centre, Birkenhead

96% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good'. | Google

94% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good'

2. Spital Surgery, Bebington

94% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good' | Google Street View

94% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good'.

3. The Villa Medical Centre, Prenton

94% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good'. | Google Street View

94% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good'.

4. Blackheath Medical Centre, Moreton

94% of patients surveyed said their overall experience was 'fairly good' or 'very good'. | Google

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GP surgeriesNHSPatientsEngland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice