We are closing down after 30 years says longstanding village business
Birkdale Antiques’ showroom on Liverpool Road stocks quality antiques and specialises in antique chandeliers, with vintage goods “from all over the world” available in-store and online. But, after 28 years in the quaint Birkdale Village, the store is now closing down.
Sharing the news on social media yesterday (August 6), owners Laura and John Napp said: “After over 30 years in the antique business (28 years as Birkdale Antiques) we are closing down.”
A closing down sale is now underway, with the shop open Wednesday to Sunday. LiverpoolWorld has contacted Birkdale Antiques for further details.
