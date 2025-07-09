The Canal & River Trust is appealing for information after four canoes were stolen on the Leeds & Liverpool canal.

The thefts are said to have occurred sometime between June 29 and July 1, from the community garden at Ford Lane in Litherland.

The garden is cared for by volunteers from partner group B 4 Biodiversity, who grow a wide variety of fruit, vegetables, herbs and flowers, as well as keeping the canal clean and tidy.

The group teaches courses in food growing, horticulture, beekeeping and woodwork, and works with the local community, local schools such as Rowan Park and Rowan High, and educational partner Blackburne House.

The canoes are used for community litter picks and canal habitat improvements. The Trust says the theft could “curtail the community work this summer” and has stepped in to provide two canoes from elsewhere on its canal network so the volunteers can continue their work over the next few months.

Ford Lane community garden canoes. | Cancel & River Trust

James Long, engagement manager at Canal & River Trust, said: “The volunteers have worked hard to create a fantastic garden at Ford Lane that is much loved by the local community, and this is a really upsetting thing to happen. It’s such a shame that this selfish action could spoil some of the planned activities this summer.

“I’m relieved that we have been able to provide some replacement canoes that the volunteers can use in the meantime, and we’re appealing to anyone who may know anything about the theft to let the police know.”

The charity, which looks after the nation’s 250-year-old canal network, is working with the police and is asking local people with any information about the theft to speak to the police or contact the Trust directly on 0303 040 4040.