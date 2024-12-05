The famous red Coca-Cola truck has arrived in Liverpool, and will spend two days in the city as part of its 2024 Christmas tour.

The famous truck is based at Burger King, Speke, from 12.00pm until 8.00pm today, with Christmas fans greeted with a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and the chance to capture the perfect seasonal photo.

Now, it has been confirmed that the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck is extending its stay in the city, heading to Liverpool ONE tomorrow (December 6). Visitors will be able to spot the festive vehicle between 12.00pm and 8.00pm, and can expect twinkling lights and festive music with this year’s tour promising to be “bigger and better” than ever before.

For every person that attends the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour, the equivalent of a meal will be donated through Fare Share on their behalf.

Coca-Cola Christmas Truck. | Coca-Cola

What is the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour?

The tour started in 2010 and travels south from Scotland stopping at cities such as Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds and Bristol before reaching its final destination, London, four weeks later. It only returned in 2021 after a two-year hiatus as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

There was plenty of opportunity for pictures in front of the Christmas truck | Tony Johnson

When is the Coca-Cola Christmas Truck in Liverpool?

The Coca-Cola Truck will visit Burger King, Speke, on Thursday December 5 between 12.00pm and 8.00pm. On Friday (December 6), it will be based at Liverpool ONE in the city centre between 12.00pm and 8.00pm.

No, tickets are not needed.