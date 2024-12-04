Enchanted has once again taken over Knowsley Safari, illuminating the attraction. Join me as I explore all the light-up animals, magical sounds and sights.

Enchanted at Knowsley Safari is an animal-themed evening light trail. The attraction's foot safari has been completely transformed into a cacophony of colour and festive fantasia, where visitors are able to capture memories on the Rainbow Road, through the icy blue Arctic Arcadia, and even converse with a talking tree.

It is actually surprisingly mild for this time of year - I've just got a jumper and this on and I feel fine. Now, before you get through to the illuminated animals on the foot safari, you come into the Winter Village. You can toast some marshmallows, write a letter to the big man and even post it.

And then there's a whole load of food and drink options for you to enjoy, and there's some undercover seating too, if it doesn't stay dry.

Animal magic at Knowsley Safari

As this event is after dark, the animals are not visible. However, there are plenty of illuminated creatures to spot, from camels to wolves to towering giraffes and playful lion cubs.

The entire Enchanted Light Trail route is accessible for wheelchair users and there are rest points on the trail if you'd like to take a moment to sit down. Although it was unseasonably warm during my visit, it is an outdoor event, so it's advised to dress appropriately and that includes footwear as it can get a little muddy.

New for 2024 is the Santa Panto. This mini theatre show combines the magic of Father Christmas with all the fun of a pantomime. Unfortunately, we didn't have time to make it to see this as it takes around 30 minutes and unfortunately we got stuck in traffic on the way here.

Enchanted at Knowsley Safari is on until Monday, December 23.

Enchanted at Knowsley Safari is on until Monday, December 23.