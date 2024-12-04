Liverpool's Albert Dock becomes winter wonderland with snowy Christmas courtyard and festive markets

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 4th Dec 2024, 12:30 BST
Royal Albert Dock Liverpool is being transform into a festive wonderland with the return of its magical light trail and a new snow-covered courtyard.

Located in the dock’s Anchor Courtyard and open from December 5 to 30, visitors can wander through the beautifully-dressed Christmas hearts to discover a secret market square, complete with four Scandinavian-inspired market stalls and six traditional wood cabins.

The market stalls will offer a variety of seasonal food and drink specials and unique gifts, and snow will fall for 10 minutes every hour on the hour, adding to the enchanting setting and offering the perfect chance to grab some festive family photos..

Albert Dock Liverpool transformed into magical Christmas Courtyard with snow and festive markets.placeholder image
Albert Dock Liverpool transformed into magical Christmas Courtyard with snow and festive markets. | Royal Albert Dock Liverpool
Albert Dock Liverpool transformed into magical Christmas Courtyard with snow and festive marketsplaceholder image
The square will be magically dressed with large illuminated Christmas trees, festoon lighting and outdoor seating, and the stunning Light Trail will see the historic Colonnades lit up with a collection of characters and nautical installations.

The Christmas Courtyard is open on selected dates from December 5 to 30, including Thursday-Friday (excluding Boxing Day) from 4.00pm-8.00pm and Saturday-Sunday from 12.00pm-8.00pm, plus December 23, 27 and 30 from 12.00pm-8.00pm.

