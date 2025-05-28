A comedian who wrote a sick joke about Liverpool’s victory parade tragedy has had his next gig cancelled.

Andrew Lawrence has received numerous complaints after writing on X: “To be fair, if I was in Liverpool, I'd drive through crowds of people to get the f*** out of there as well.”

Multiple X users reported the comment to Merseyside Police, branding Lawrence as a “disgrace”. One person commented: “RIP your career I guess.”

In response to the comment, the comedian’s upcoming gig at Caddies South End has now been cancelled.

Crime Scene Investigators at the scene of the Liverpool FC parade incident on Water Street on May 27, 2025 in Liverpool. | Getty Images

In a statement on X, Caddies South End said: “The event organisers who had hired our Comedy Club for the Andrew Lawrence night, have cancelled the event. We do not condone or support the comment that has been made online, and we send everyone impacted by the tragic events in Liverpool our support and prayers.”

Responding to the cancellation, Lawrence wrote: “This venue lost their courage after being bombarded with abuse and threats of violence from online trolls. Understandable, but disappointing. I will reschedule for later in the year at a different venue Southend, sorry for the inconvenience, have a great day.”