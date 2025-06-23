Fatal Bootle shop stabbing victim named as 44-year-old Nilani Nimalarajah
Officers were called to a shop on Stanley Road, near its junction with Wadham Road, shortly after 5.05pm.
It had been reported that a woman had sustained a stab wound to her torso after an assault inside the premises. Patrols attended the scene where they detained a man and seized a knife.
44-year-old Nilani Nimalarajah was taken to hospital but sadly passed away a short time later. A Home Office post-mortem confirmed the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest. Her family have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Officers remain at the shop on Stanley Road as enquiries remains ongoing.
A 47-year-old man from Widnes, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place, remains in hospital.
Anyone with information on this incident and who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area on Friday night should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.