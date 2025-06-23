A woman who was fatally stabbed in a shop in Bootle on Friday (June 20) has been formally named by Merseyside Police.

Officers were called to a shop on Stanley Road, near its junction with Wadham Road, shortly after 5.05pm.

It had been reported that a woman had sustained a stab wound to her torso after an assault inside the premises. Patrols attended the scene where they detained a man and seized a knife.

44-year-old Nilani Nimalarajah was taken to hospital but sadly passed away a short time later. A Home Office post-mortem confirmed the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest. Her family have been notified and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Officers remain at the shop on Stanley Road as enquiries remains ongoing.

A 47-year-old man from Widnes, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place, remains in hospital.

Anyone with information on this incident and who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area on Friday night should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’.

You can also report information via Merseyside Police’s website or call 101 quoting incident reference 25000507041.Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website.