Adam Lees is banned from entering major retail chains.

A man has been banned from several retail chains across Merseyside and barred from entering certain parts of Liverpool city centre, after committing multiple shoplifting offences.

Adam Lees, 38, of no fixed address, was issued a three-year Criminal Behaviour Order and jailed for 20 weeks at Liverpool Magistrates Court yesterday, Thursday September 18, following his conviction for several shop thefts.

The order stipulates that Lees cannot enter any branch of Co-Op Food, Sainsburys, John Lewis, Home Bargains and Go Local Extra in Merseyside.

He is also barred from entering the specified area of Strand Street, James Street, Castle Street, Dale Street, Crosshall Street, Hood Street, St George’s Place, Lime Street, Renshaw Street, Berry Street, Duke Street, Paradise Street, Liver Street and Wapping.

The offences read out in court to support the conviction included an incident two days earlier (Tuesday, September 16) where patrols saw him running along Vauxhall Road carrying a large box of confectionery inside it and staff from Go Local Extra running after him.

Officers arrested Lees on suspicion of theft, and following enquiries it was revealed that he was responsible for other thefts that had taken place in the city centre for which he was charged.

Adam Lees. | Merseyside Police

This included stealing chocolate on two consecutive days from Co-Op store on Leece Street worth nearly £90 and £35 on July 23 and 24.

In July, Lees was charged with stealing two tubs of creatine from Holland & Barrett on Whitechapel worth £70. In March, Lees was arrested and charged in connection with breaking into Twin Flavours restaurant on Dale Street and stealing a handbag with personal belongings inside after unsuccessfully trying to gain access to a cash register.

Police Constable Warren Ward, from Merseyside Police’s City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Lees catalogue of shoplifting and theft was read out in court to support this conviction.

“He is now banned from going into several retail chains on Merseyside and not to set foot in parts of the city centre. This great news for the local community and businesses where he has plagued the area with his prolific offending.

“The use of Criminal Behaviour Orders in this case will give city centre retailers a welcome respite from Lees criminality, so this is extremely positive news that the order is in place until September 2028.

“If Lees breaches the conditions of this order following his release from prison, then please report this to Merseyside Police.”

Constable Ward added: “Merseyside Police is committed in tackling retail crime by working with retailers, the security industry and other partners to disrupt and deter prolific offenders.

“I hope this order is reassuring to not only staff and customers in the city centre but also the wider Merseyside area that retail crime will not be tolerated. The Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to seek similar orders against those that cause the most harm to our communities.”