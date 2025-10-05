Pair of Merseyside drug dealers exposed by selfies in million-pound scheme

Two Merseyside drug dealers have received lengthy prison sentences after selfies linked them to a multi-million pound drug operation.

Anthony James Dean from St Helens, and William James Swann from Maghull, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court today on Friday (October 3) after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply 13 kilograms of cocaine, 13.5 kilograms of heroin, and 62 kilograms of cannabis, plus conspiracy to fraudulently evade a prohibition by bringing into the UK a Class B controlled drug, as well as money laundering offences.

They were arrested and charged in January, with Swann also being charged with conspiring to purchase a firearm for an unknown person.

In addition, detectives found further evidence that Dean was conspiring to supply at least 100 kilos of Class A drugs between May last year until his arrest in January in a multi-million pound operation.

This investigation was part of Merseyside Police’s response to Operation Venetic: an international operation targeting criminals who used the Encrochat a mobile encryption service, in an attempt to evade detection.

Dean used the handle ‘octo-jam’, while Swann disguised himself with the name ‘octo-rain’. Together they operated an extensive drug dealing network throughout the UK and also had contacts all over Europe.

Anthony James Dean from St Helens, and William James Swann from Maghull shared selfies in their encrypted chat. | Merseyside Police/Canva

The pair worked together throughout Covid lockdowns in 2020, and at one point celebrated the vast profits of their enterprise.

Detectives were able to prove the pair operated the handles from messages exchanged on the encrypted devices. In one message Dean sent a selfie to Swann complaining about not being able to get a haircut during lockdown, and Swann replied with his own selfie.

At Liverpool Crown Court, 42-year-old Dean, of Villiers Terrace, was sentenced to 16 years in prison. While Swann, 39 years, of Harrier Close, was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Detective Constable Kevin Mitchell, who led the investigation, said: “This was a sophisticated operation where the drugs they were peddling had a million-pound wholesale value. The 100 kilos of Class A drug which Dean was involved with certainly ran into millions.

“It was very clear from the messages exchanged that they managed the lucrative drugs operation. This illustrated the strength of evidence put forward to convict them and they both pleaded guilty.

“In one message Dean bragged that he only wanted to maintain his £6,250 a week personal wage and would reinvest any profits coming in over and above that figure.

“In a discussion about working too hard on a front business he had set up to clean the illicit money, Dean stated that he had to remember that it was a washing machine, not a business.”

Anyone with information on suspected drug production or criminal activity in their community can contact the Merseyside Police social media desk @MerPolCC on X and Facebook, via their website: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.