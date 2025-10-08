Snow Patrol to headline On The Waterfront festival 2026 in Liverpool - how to get tickets

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 8th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST
Liverpool’s huge musical festival will return to the Pier Head next summer for four days of entertainment - and, the first headliner has been revealed.

On the Waterfront, the city’s landmark four-day concert series, will bring another unforgettable weekend of live music as the multi-genre celebration returns in June 2026.

Snow Patrol have been announced as the first headliners for the final day of the festival, marking their long-awaited return and their first performance in Liverpool in over a decade.

Described by the event organisers as “one of the most successful alternative rock bands of a generation” Snow Patrol are known for major anthems including the timeless classic ‘Chasing Cars’, which was crowned the most-played song of the 21st century.

British singer and songwriter Gary Lightbody of the band Snow Patrol. | AFP via Getty Images

Below is everything you need to know about Snow Patrol at On the Waterfront.

When is On the Waterfront 2026?

On the Waterfront will take over the Pier Head from Thursday, June 18 to Sunday, June 21 2026.

When will Snow Patrol perform in Liverpool?

Sunday, June 21, 2026.

Snow Patrol will be joined by Circa Waves and Sunday (1994).

Presale tickets go live at 9.00am on Thursday, October 9. General sale tickets are available from 9.00am on Friday, October 10.

