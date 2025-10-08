Snow Patrol to headline On The Waterfront festival 2026 in Liverpool - how to get tickets
On the Waterfront, the city’s landmark four-day concert series, will bring another unforgettable weekend of live music as the multi-genre celebration returns in June 2026.
Snow Patrol have been announced as the first headliners for the final day of the festival, marking their long-awaited return and their first performance in Liverpool in over a decade.
Described by the event organisers as “one of the most successful alternative rock bands of a generation” Snow Patrol are known for major anthems including the timeless classic ‘Chasing Cars’, which was crowned the most-played song of the 21st century.
Below is everything you need to know about Snow Patrol at On the Waterfront.
When is On the Waterfront 2026?
On the Waterfront will take over the Pier Head from Thursday, June 18 to Sunday, June 21 2026.
When will Snow Patrol perform in Liverpool?
Sunday, June 21, 2026.
Snow Patrol will be joined by Circa Waves and Sunday (1994).