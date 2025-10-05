'Shot fired' at Toxteth home with people inside

Merseyside Police are appealing for information after someone ‘shot at a home’ in Toxteth in the early hours of this morning (October 5).

At around at 12.15, police received a report that someone had shot at a home on Kingsley Road, which caused damage to a front window. The force said no injuries have been reported and officers remain at the scene to carry out house-to-house, forensic and CCTV enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Ball said: "The risks of firing a gun in a residential street are clear and such dangerous and reckless behaviour will never be tolerated by Merseyside Police.

“There were people inside the home at the time and it’s only through chance alone that nobody was harmed in this incident.

Kingsley Road, Liverpool | Google Earth

"Our officers will be at the scene to carry out initial enquiries.

“If you live locally and saw or heard anything, or may have captured the incident or suspects making off on CCTV, dashcam or doorbell devices, please come forward as soon as possible.

"Gun crime has been significantly reduced in recent years but we are under no illusions that every single such incident caused fear and risk within those communities affected.

“Information is always the key to finding those responsible and removing them and any weapon from the streets. So please tell us what you know and we will take positive action."

Contact us via @MerpolCC on social media, or 101, with reference 25000818244. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 11.