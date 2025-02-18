The results of the Comedy.co.uk Awards have been revealed and David Morrissey’s latest hilarious series has been crowned Best New TV Sitcom.

Running since 2006, the Comedy.co.uk Awards are 100% based on a public vote and aim to “provide an accurate gauge of the most loved modern British TV and radio comedies”.

The latest awards saw Gavin & Stacey crowned Best Returning TV Sitcom and Comedy Of The Year, while Would I Lie To You took the Best TV Panel Show title and Horrible Histories was awarded Best TV Sketch Show.

Daddy Issues has been crowned Best New TV Sitcom. | David Morrissey/Comedy.co.uk

BBC Three’s Daddy Issues - starring Liverpool star David Morrissey and Stockport actress Aimee Lou Wood - bagged the title of Best New TV Sitcom, after officially launching in August 2024.

Wood stars as Gemma, a young woman who finds herself unexpectedly pregnant, while Morrissey plays her rather immature father, Malcolm. Ending up in a flat-share in Stockport together, series one saw the pair navigate the tricky waters ahead and create a strong bond - with many laughs along the way.

Discussing the Best New TV Sitcom award, creator and writer of the series, Danielle Ward said: "We are absolutely delighted to win, Aimee and David are comedy powerhouses and have turned my silly scripts into something quite special.

Daddy Issues will return for a second series. | BBC

“Even more exciting we got given the actual award while filming so the cast and all our brilliant crew got to touch it (I made them wear gloves, obviously)."

The biggest comedy series for BBC Three since the channels relaunch, Daddy Issues was renewed for a second series, with filming beginning last month.