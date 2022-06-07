Northern Ireland racer Davy Morgan was killed in a crash during the 27th Milestone at the Isle of Man TT 2022 - but what happened?

The Isle of Man TT - a race that attracts some of the greatest racers from across the country and Europe - is widely revered for being one of the most dangerous in motorsport.

Known widely across the continent for its ‘Mountain Course’ - a dreaded 37.3 mile race that is completely made up of the majestic island’s public roads.

Races around the island which is in the Irish Sea have been run since as early as 1907 - TT races, Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT for example - using the public roads, which have led to over 260 fatalities overall.

It made its long-awaited two-year return to the racing calendar in 2022 due to disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic - the longest break for the event since the second world war.

Once again, a race on the Isle of Man has taken a man’s life - racer Davy Morgan who was killed in a crash during the first race of this year’s event.

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Davy Morgan?

Davy Morgan, 52, was a rider from Saintfield in Northern Ireland.

He was making his 80th TT start during the 2022 competition.

First debuting in 2002, Morgan has been a regular fixture in racing paddocks across Ireland, the Macau Grand Prix and the Isle of Man in a career spanning almost 30 years.

The veteran racer had previously claimed victory at the North West 200 during the 250cc race in 2005, as well as two victories in the same class during the 2012 and 2017 Ulster Grand Prix.

Morgan was primarily known with two-stroke bikes but he was also accomplished on larger capacity 600c and Superbike machines.

The Saintfield racer recorded 49 finishes which included 25 top-twenty results, and his previous performances saw him achieve 14 Silver Replicas and 30 Bronze Replicas.

What happened?

John McGuinness on the Honda Racing UK Fireblade at Molyneux's during practice for the Isle of Man TT.

The red flag was shown during the 27th Milestone section of the Supersport Race which took place on Monday 6 June.

The fatal incident occurred during the renowned mountain section of the racecourse, in the final lap of the race.

It brought a halt to the action in the middleweight class race - with Michael Dunlop, another Northern Irish rider, having already been crowned winner.

What has been said?

A statement from the organisers of the Isle of Man TT reads: “It is with a heavy heart that the Isle of Man TT Races can confirm that Davy Morgan, 52, from Saintfield, Northern Ireland, was killed in an incident on the third and final lap of the first Supersport Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races.

"The accident occurred at the 27th Milestone on the mountain section of the course.

​​"Davy was a highly experienced TT competitor, having contested every TT since his debut in the 2002 Production 600 Race, and today’s Supersport Race was his 80th TT start.

"Davy’s TT career included a 7th-place finish in the 2006 Senior TT and a career-best 5th-place finish in the 2008 Lightweight TT.

"Davy had recorded 49 finishes which included 25 top-twenty results, and his previous performances had earned him 14 Silver Replicas and 30 Bronze Replicas.

"His best lap around the TT Mountain Course was at an average speed of 125.134mph which he set in the 2010 Senior TT.

"The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Davy’s partner Trudy, his family, loved ones, and friends."

Has there been any other deaths during the Isle of Man TT 2022?

The tragic passing of Davy Morgan means that the current death toll at this year’s Isle of Man TT rises to three.

Welsh rider Mark Purslow, 29, suffered a fatal accident as a result of a practice crash during the TT qualifying phase on Wednesday, 1 June.

Whilst sidecar passenger Olivier Lavorel, 35, passed away after suffering life-threatening injuries in an accident on Saturday.