Diogo Jota: Liverpool 'devastated' after star footballer dies in car crash

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 10:18 BST
Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, 28, tragically dies in a car accident alongside his brother in Spain.

Tributes have poured in for Diogo Jota after the devastating news that the Liverpool forward has died in a car accident in Spain.

According to BBC Sport, local police said that Jota, 28, and his 25-year-old brother Andre died at 3.00am local time in Spain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- "Unimaginable loss" - Liverpool FC release club statement after Diogo Jota dies in car accident

Jota married Rute Cardoso on June 22 and the couple shared three children together. Their youngest was born in November 2024.

Diogo Jota was part of Liverpool's Premier League title-winning 2024/25 campaign.placeholder image
Diogo Jota was part of Liverpool's Premier League title-winning 2024/25 campaign. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Tributes are pouring in for the star player, who first arrived at Liverpool in 2020.

Local actor Bobby Schofield shared an image of the footballer on Instagram, with the caption, “RIP Jota”, while David Morrissey said: “Absolutely devastating news. Heartbreaking. I can’t quite believe it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jamie Carragher said: “Absolutely devastated by the sad news about Diogo Jota. Thoughts are with his wife Rute and their three kids.”

Sam Quek said: “Absolutely heartbreaking.To go from one of the happiest days of their lives a few days ago to unbelievable sadness. My heart, thoughts and condolences are with his beautiful family and his brother’s. RIP Diogo. YNWA.”

Adam Rowe added: “Absolutely incomprehensibly devastating for his family. It can all just be over in seconds, it’s so easy to forget that. He was a footballer to us but a husband, son, brother and father first. Retire his number. Sing his song at every game. Forever our number 20. Christ.”

Related topics:Diogo JotaCar accidentFamilyInstagram

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice