Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, 28, tragically dies in a car accident alongside his brother in Spain.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to BBC Sport, local police said that Jota, 28, and his 25-year-old brother Andre died at 3.00am local time in Spain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jota married Rute Cardoso on June 22 and the couple shared three children together. Their youngest was born in November 2024.

Diogo Jota was part of Liverpool's Premier League title-winning 2024/25 campaign. | Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Tributes are pouring in for the star player, who first arrived at Liverpool in 2020.

Local actor Bobby Schofield shared an image of the footballer on Instagram, with the caption, “RIP Jota”, while David Morrissey said: “Absolutely devastating news. Heartbreaking. I can’t quite believe it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Carragher said: “Absolutely devastated by the sad news about Diogo Jota. Thoughts are with his wife Rute and their three kids.”

Sam Quek said: “Absolutely heartbreaking.To go from one of the happiest days of their lives a few days ago to unbelievable sadness. My heart, thoughts and condolences are with his beautiful family and his brother’s. RIP Diogo. YNWA.”

Adam Rowe added: “Absolutely incomprehensibly devastating for his family. It can all just be over in seconds, it’s so easy to forget that. He was a footballer to us but a husband, son, brother and father first. Retire his number. Sing his song at every game. Forever our number 20. Christ.”