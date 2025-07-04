Mourners gather in Portugal to honour Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota, who tragically died in a car accident.

Mourners will honour Diogo Jota at a wake in Portugal today (July 4), after the Liverpool footballer was killed in a car accident.

The Spanish Civil Guard said the 28-year-old was found dead alongside his brother, after their car went off a road in the province of Zomora and caught fire in the early hours of Thursday morning (July 3). His brother André Silva, who played for Portuguese second-tier club Penafiel, was just 25.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates after scoring the third goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield on November 12, 2023. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Portuguese Football Federation said it was devastated to learn of the news, adding their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football. Liverpool Football Club described Jota’s death as an “unimaginable loss”.

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the incident and investigations are continuing.

A local parish priest said a wake for the brothers will take place this afternoon. The funeral will take place at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar in Sao Cosme on at 10.00am on Saturday (July 5).