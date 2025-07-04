Liverpool players past and present have been paying tribute to Diogo Jota following his tragic death

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher has paid a touching tribute to Diogo Jota, with the pair sharing a close bond after five years together at Anfield.

Kelleher came through the Reds’ academy while Jota arrived at Anfield from Wolves in 2020. The Portugal international died in the early hours of Thursday morning after being involved in a car accident, with his brother Andre Silva also passing away.

There has been a huge outpouring of emotion and tributes from across the world with football clubs, players and politicians all expressing their shock and condolences. Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the thousands to have paid tribute.

Kelleher, who left Liverpool last month to join Premier League rivals Brentford, has paid a heartfelt tribute to Jota as he revealed the close connection the pair had as they spent a lot of time together away from the pitch. The Republic of Ireland international was also at Jota’s wedding, which took place less than two weeks ago.

Taking to Instagram, Kelleher wrote: “Jots. Can’t believe I’m writing this right now and I’m finding it hard to put into words. I’m absolutely devastated by this news.

“All my thoughts and condolences are with Rute and their 3 beautiful kids and Diogo and Andre’s family. It was a such a pleasure to get to know you over these years and to share some special memories on the pitch and even more so off it.

“You became one of my closest friends in football. We bonded over all things sports watching any football match we could find often your brother Andre’s game on your iPad.

“I was surprised a lad from Portugal loved sports such as darts, snooker and horse racing so much and some of my best memories were having a laugh watching them with you.

“You were such a fun genuine, normal down to earth and loving family man and always very competitive I’m gonna miss our pre match programme quiz.

“I feel so blessed and grateful to have seen you on your happiest day, the day of your wedding and to be able to share in that day with you was special. I’ll never forget it.

“You were deeply loved by everyone at the club, the city and all over the world. It’s gonna hurt for a long time and I’m gonna miss you so much but I feel so lucky to have got know you and have such a good friend.

“Love you Diogo.”

Liverpool have opened physical and digital books of condolence for Jota and his brother Andre. Supporters and members of the public can sign the physical book which will be in the Anfield Road Stand reception area between 9am-9pm on Friday and 9am-5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

There is also an online book of condolence available to be signed here .