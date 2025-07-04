Coleen Rooney joins tributes to Diogo Jota after tragic death of Liverpool FC star

Coleen Rooney has paid tribute to Liverpool FC forward Diogo Jota, who sadly died in a car accident on Thursday (July 3).

The Spanish Civil Guard said the 28-year-old was found dead alongside his brother, after their car went off a road in the province of Zomora and caught fire. His brother André Silva, who played for Portuguese second-tier club Penafiel, was just 25. A wake for the brothers will take place in Portugal today (July 4).

The Portuguese Football Federation said it was devastated to learn of the news, adding their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football. Police said no other vehicles were involved in the incident and investigations are continuing.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has been left "heartbroken" by the tragic death of Diogo Jota. (Photo credit should read Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

In a statement, they said: "A road accident occurred at 12.30am this morning at kilometre 65 of the A-52 motorway, in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora. A vehicle left the road and everything indicates a tyre burst while overtaking. As a result of the accident, the car caught fire and both people were killed.”

Jota was part of Liverpool's Premier League winning side in the 2024-25 campaign, scoring six goals in 26 appearances. TV star and wife of former Everton player, Coleen Rooney, took to Instagram to share a tribute. She said: “So sad. Praying for all family and friends.”