Fans Supporting Foodbanks will be welcoming donations from their purple van in the Fan Zone at Hill Dickinson Stadium today ahead of Everton vs Brighton.

Football fans in Liverpool are continuing to tackle food poverty with donations to Fans Supporting Foodbanks.

The initiative has become a lifeline for many families and it’s all driven by supporters of the city’s two biggest clubs.

Launched in 2015, Fans Supporting Foodbanks brings together Liverpool and Everton supporters to collect donations on matchdays.

What started with a single wheelie bin outside Goodison has grown into one of the largest fan-led foodbank operations in the UK.

The organisation now runs community pantries, where people make a small donation towards a membership and they’re able to fill up their bags with essentials.

Their message is simple - football is powerful when it comes together and no one should have to go hungry.

Fans Supporting Foodbanks co-founder Dave Kelly

Dave Kelly, Co-founder of Fans Supporting Foodbanks, said: “The Walton constituency in Liverpool, six of the eight wards within that constituency are amongst the most socially and economically deprived in the UK and the other thing they have in common is that it’s the only constituency in the country to have two Premier League clubs.

“It's about bringing other communities together, it’s about working with organisations like the Urban Farm who donate stuff to our pantries and that’s what’s really important to us, it's about the community cohesion, it’s about bringing people together to benefit the community.”

Fans Supporting Foodbanks co-founder Rob Daniels

Rob Daniels, Co-founder of Fans Supporting Foodbanks, said: “We thought we’ll do it outside as a mobile pantry, make it more like a market, bit of music playing and get a bit more upbeat to actually destigmatise food poverty.”

Food Social Liverpool CIC Katie

Katie, Food Social Liverpool CIC, said: “We started picking up the food, had lots of surplus food from supermarkets, needed a place to take it and this was just ideal. There’s already lots of people coming who need that extra food and they appreciate getting the extra pastries, the bread, the fruit and veg we give them each week.”

Fans Supporting Foodbanks Billy Taylor

Billy Taylor, Fans Supporting Foodbanks, said: “It’s a bit humbling when you come, because in your own life, and you get on with your own things, you don’t realise there’s people in need. In this city, it’s outrageous that we’ve got people going to bed hungry, what’s that about?

“People have got struggles in their lives so when they come here the idea for me is to make sure they get a proper shop, they have a laugh, they can listen to a bit of music and if they need a chat, we’re here to have a chat as well.”