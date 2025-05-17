Everton stadium celebrated in exciting new book

Everton’s historic stadium is being celebrated in a brand-new book.

Everton’s Goodison Park, which hosts its final first-team men’s league game this weekend, is amongst Britain’s iconic football grounds past and present celebrated in artist Paul Town’s first book The Man Who Paints Football.

The book features over 100 artworks inspired by football clubs’ homes and scenes from ‘the beautiful game’ recreated by Town. Featuring a foreword from celebrated sports commentator John Helm, the new book’s focus spans the length and breadth of the footballing nation through time.

It was revealed this week that Goodison Park has been saved from the wrecking ball and will now be used by Everton Women. The reuse of the ground ensures that the historic old ground famously bearing the hallmarks of celebrated stadium designer Archibald Leitch will continue to attract thousands of Evertonians to L4 for years to come.

Goodison Park with St Luke’s Church visible in the corner. | Submitted

Paul Town’s work draws on his intimate connection with the changing face of football over the past few decades. Having fallen in love with creating artwork of football grounds as a child after exploring the now long-lost home of Bradford Park Avenue

The Yorkshire-based artist was also amongst the crowd when 56 people lost their lives in the fire at Bradford City’s Valley Parade in 1985 in one of the deadliest tragedies in football history that contributed to the transformation of football stadiums across the country.

Goodison Park complete with cutouts behind the goal. | Submitted

Town’s work has been published in Faith of Our Families: Everton FC: an Oral History, 1878-2018 and has also been exhibited at Everton One. His Goodison Park works featured in his debut book include views from behind the goal complete with the now long-lost cut outs, action with the iconic St Luke’s Church visible in the background, and an external viewpoint of the famous ground surrounded by local houses.

Paul Town said: “Bearing the hallmarks of Archibald Leitch, Goodison Park is one of my favourite grounds. I’m a real lover of football ground oddities so there weren’t many more lovable than seeing the walls of a church literally yards from the touchline.

“More recently, when the new Gwladys Street End roof was constructed, we lost the impact of St Luke’s Church forever, although I’m certain it will still be around for many years to come and hold a special place in the hearts of Evertonians”.

The Man Who Paints Football by Paul Town, priced £19.99, is published by Heritage Unlocked and is available from bookshops, galleries, online retailers and from the publishers’ website at www.heritageunlocked.com/shop/themanwhopaintsfootball.