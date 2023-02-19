Brianna Ghey murder investigation, Eurovision recruitment drive and endangered tigers born at Chester Zoo.

In our weekly feature, LiverpoolWorld editor Dominic Raynor and video journalist Emily Bonner discuss some of the headlines which have stood out over the last week.

🚨 The trial date for the two teenagers charged with the murder of Brianna Ghey has been set. 16-year-old Brianna Ghey was found by members of the public with fatal stab wounds as she lay on a path in Culcheth on Saturday. July 10 is the date chosen for the trial. Read more here

Advertisement

Advertisement

🚫 Merseyside Police have extended a dispersal zone which was introduced last the weekend, following violent disorder in Knowsley. The zone was actioned after violence erupted near the Suites Hotel and missiles including lit fireworks were thrown at officers following a peaceful protest, on Friday evening. A police officer and two members of the public received slight injuries during the incident. Read more here

💼 A special Eurovision recruitment fair will showcase job opportunities and careers in Liverpool City Region’s £5bn visitor economy. Around 45 employers will highlight a wide range of jobs at the March 1 event at ACC Liverpool – including security workers, receptionists, baristas, and supervisors. Read more here

🏘️ Liverpool has been named as one of the United Kingdom’s most desirable cities to live in according to a new study. Comparethemarket has put together a list of 10 cities using the number of Google searches made by people. Read more here.