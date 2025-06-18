New traffic enforcement cameras could be installed around five more schools.

Consultation is now open on using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera technology to restrict traffic at key times around Raeburn Primary School, St George's Primary School, Christ Church CE Primary School, Liscard Primary School and St Alban's Primary School.

Wirral Council says the camera technology is being put forward as it has been successfully used to help further reduce the number of vehicles unnecessarily accessing the area around Greenleas Primary School in Wallasey, which in November 2021 became the first School Street trial on the peninsula.

A School Street is a stretch of road outside a school that is temporarily closed to traffic during school drop-off and pick-up times.

This limits traffic in the road outside the school at key times, creates a mainly car free zone and encourages walking and wheeling on the journey to and from school as only pedestrians, cyclists or motorists with an exemption (such as a resident or someone working in the area) are able to access the area during these times.

School streets enforcement sign. | Wirral Council

Wirral School Streets plans

Raeburn Primary school , Bromborough: Morland Avenue / Raeburn Avenue will be closed to general Traffic between Allport Road And Manor Road, Monday to Friday between 8.15am to 9.15am and 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

Liscard Primary school , Liscard: Manor Lane will be closed to general Traffic between Withens Lane and Penkett Road Monday to Friday between 8.30am to 9.00am and 2.45pm to 3.45pm.

Christ Church CE School, Birkenhead : Mount Grove, Brimstage Street, Brattan Road, Falcon Road and Ashford Road will be closed to general Traffic Monday to Friday 8.30am to 9.30 am and 2.45pm to 3.45pm.

St Albans Primary school , Wallasey: The roads that will be closed to general Traffic are Ashburton Road, Overton Road, Acland Road and Liscard Grove between the hours of 8.30am – 9.10am & 3.00pm – 3.30pm, Monday to Friday.

St George's Primary school, Wallasey: The roads that will be closed to general Traffic are St Georges Road (in-between Perrin Road and St Johns Road) and Walkers Croft.

Further details can be found by following this link and clicking on the name of the school you are interested in.

Wirral Council says the consultation is not seeking comments on whether it should use these powers but is asking for local knowledge or any concerns that people may have about the introduction of the camera technology in the areas proposed.

A spokesperson for the local authority added: “The cameras will be installed when and if funding becomes available so could be at some further point in the future. Gathering local knowledge and feedback now gives the school and the council time to prepare and to work with the surrounding communities to get this right.”