We had a robust traffic management plan in place for Liverpool FC victory parade

Emma Dukes
Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 26th May 2025, 23:40 BST

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims has addressed a press conference.

Merseyside Police said a “robust” traffic management plan had been in place for Liverpool FC’s victory parade, which ended with dozens of fans taken to hospital.

Shortly after 6.00pm today (May 26), the force received reports that a car had ploughed into a number of pedestrians on Water Street, towards the end of the parade celebrations. The car stopped at the scene and a 53-year-old man was arrested.

Four people including a child were lifted from beneath the car, with a total of 27 people taken to hospital. Two of those taken to hospital, including one of the children, suffered serious injuries.

North West Ambulance Service's Dave Kitchin and Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims.North West Ambulance Service's Dave Kitchin and Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims.
North West Ambulance Service's Dave Kitchin and Merseyside Police's Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Speaking to a press conference on Monday night (May 26), Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said: “In the lead-up to this event we had been working closely with event organisers and a robust traffic management plan was put in place for the parade, which included a number of road closures throughout the route and the city centre.”

She said the incident is not being treated as terrorism and echoed fellow leaders, urging people to refrain from sharing “distressing footage” from the incident online.

