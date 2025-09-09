David Morrissey and Alan Cumming star in 'captivating' new Channel 4 thriller Tip Toe
Tip Toe is the latest drama by multi-BAFTA winning writer Russell T Davies’ (It’s a Sin, Queer as Folk, Years and Years) and filming is now underway.
Emmy and Tony award-winner and Golden Globe and SAG Award nominee Alan Cumming stars as Leo, the owner of a bar called Spit & Polish in Manchester’s Gay Village.
BAFTA-nominated and RTS-winner David Morrissey - from Liverpool - is Clive, Leo’s unsmiling and troubled next-door neighbour.
Other stars include Tynemouth’s Denise Welch, who went to school in Newcastle, and Eccles’ Pooky Quensel.
Tip Toe plot
The five-part series will follow Leo and Clive who have lived next door to each other in Manchester for almost 15 years. But, just as life should be settling down, the world around them is growing more tense.
Words become weapons, opinions become radicalised, and gradually, two neighbours become deadly enemies in a tense, suburban thriller which challenges everything we consider to be safe.
The series, populated with a cast of vibrant characters and underscored with Davies’ trademark wit and deft humour, is an urgent tale that brings a spotlight to bear on the prejudices which are creeping back into our lives.
Speaking about the new thriller, David Morrissey said: “I'm delighted to be working with Russell again, and also to be working with Alan who has been a great friend of mine for over 40 years but we’ve never had the chance to work together. It’s a privilege to be with them both on this astonishing piece of work”
Tip Toe cast
- David Morrissey
- Alan Cumming
- Pooky Quesnel
- Jackson Connor
- Joseph Evans
- Elizabeth Berrington
- Iz Hesketh
- Shakeel Kimotho
- Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo
- Paul Rhys
- Charlie Condou
- Denise Welch