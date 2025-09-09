A Liverpool engineering company, which was established over 70 years ago, has made all of its staff redundant with immediate effect.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HE Simm & Sonn Limited - located with Spinnaker House on Sefton Street - is one of the UK’s leading family owned and operated engineering services businesses, providing mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) solutions to the built environment.

The business has worked on blue-chip projects across the UK, generating £110m of revenue in the year to December 31 2024 and employing 128 staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Administrators were appointed on Monday (September 8), with the firm’s boss noting that recent circumstances “have placed enormous pressure on the business that we have been unable to withstand”.

HE Simm & Sonn Limited - located with Spinnaker House on Sefton Street. | Google Street View

In a statement, Gareth Simm, CEO of HE Simm & Son Limited, said: “Since the company was founded in 1948, HE Simm has been built on the talent, hard work and loyalty of its people. Over the decades we have delivered countless landmark projects together not only in the North West but all over the UK, including London.

“We are very proud of our reputation for excellence and quality and for always ensuring that our culture and values were at the heart of everything we did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sadly, recent circumstances have placed enormous pressure on the business that we have been unable to withstand. These have included a combination of factors; failure of a key client; the loss of a number of projects; delays to major schemes; increasingly commercially challenging client behaviours and losses on London projects. Some of these challenges have been ongoing for a number of years.

“As shareholders, and a family, we have fought very hard, and invested heavily over the last two years in an attempt to avoid today’s outcome, but in the end the harsh reality of the construction industry, the tight margins we operate at and the pressures as described, left us with no choice but to appoint administrators.

HE Simm & Sonn Limited - located with Spinnaker House on Sefton Street. | Google Street View

“The administrators will now take full control of the business to ensure the best possible outcome for our creditors.”

Patrick Lannagan, Adam Harris and Richard Hough of Forvis Mazars LLP were appointed as Joint Administrators of the company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Simm added: “We would like to take this opportunity to heartfeltly thank our dedicated colleagues for their unwavering commitment to HE Simm over the years. It might sound cliche but genuinely, our family was bigger than the Simm family. To say that it will be missed is an understatement.

“We would also like to thank our valued customers and suppliers for their ongoing patience and support, many of whom did everything they could to help us avoid the position we now find ourselves in, for which we will always be eternally grateful.”

Richard Hough, Joint Administrator and Director - Corporate Restructuring at Forvis Mazars, said: “The company has encountered cash flow challenges, resulting predominantly from challenging market conditions. After careful consideration of the financial position, the directors of the company reached the difficult decision to place the company into administration.

“Regrettably, following a review of the financial circumstances of the company the administrators have made the difficult decision to make all employees of the company redundant with immediate effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Administrators are seeking contact from parties who may have an interest in acquiring the assets of the company, including existing customer contracts. The Administrators encourage anyone with an interest in the potential acquisition to e-mail [email protected].

“The Administrators will be writing to all creditors in the coming days.”