Merseyside general election 2024 results: Clean sweep for Labour as Tories lose historic Southport seat
It was a landslide victory for Labour in the early hours of Friday morning (July 5), as the Conservative Party admitted defeat.
The fifth Labour Prime Minister to ever win a general election, Keir Starmer announced his victory at 5.00am, commenting: “Changes begins now and it feels good, I have to be honest.”
But, while the exit polls predicted a huge win for Starmer’s party, there was one seat that had always been just out of Labour’s reach. Always represented by either the Conservative Party, Liberal Party or the Liberal Democrats since its creation in 1885, it was an historic moment in Southport as Labour’s Patrick Hurley finally stole the elusive seat of Damien Moore.
Achieving a clean sweep of Merseyside seats, Labour Party MPs now represent the whole county, despite recent boundary changes. While Labour’s dominance will not come as a surprise to most local residents, an interesting development from Thursday’s election is the rise of Reform UK, who gained a vast number of votes across Merseyside - including the second most votes in Liverpool Garston, Bootle and both St Helens constituencies.
The Green Party saw the most success in Birkenhead, with Jo Bird coming in second with 8,670 votes. For the Conservative Party, the most votes came from Wirral West - 13,158 for Jenny Johnson - and 11,463 for Damien Moore in Southport.
