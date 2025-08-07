Merseytravel is facing criticism after advising Evertonians should “get their steps in” to get to the club's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

On matchdays, tens of thousands of supporters are expected to make use of the nearby Sandhills station, and the Liverpool City Region’s travel operator is keen to encourage supporters to use other locations - such as Moorfields station - to ensure they can get to and from the match quickly and efficiently.

However, some people aren’t happy with the suggestion that fans should get their steps in with what Merseytravel says is a 30-minute walk from Moorfields. On X, the travel operator said: “Everton Stadium is just 30 mins walk from Moorfields station – a great opportunity to get your steps in for the day and soak up the atmosphere for the big game!"

With this in mind, our video journalist, Emily Bonner, decided to take on the journey to Hill Dickinson Stadium to see just how long it takes. Emily said: “For context, I'm 5'5, I don't have the longest legs, but my work does keep me fairly active. So, let's see how long this actually takes me.

“Better get the stopwatch out... and go. I actually put it into my maps instead of going the way I would have gone, which is down onto the Strand along the water. It's taken me along Pall Mall, maybe not the most scenic route, but I thought, you know, if you're putting in the stadium into your maps on your phone, this is where it's going to take you.”

She added: “I did turn off the map because basically once you're on Great Howard Street and you come from that way, take any left down onto Regent's Road. Oh, and look, I can see Everson's new stadium.

“I can imagine for fans of the Blues, just that first light of the stadium would be so exciting.”

Emily managed to get all the way to Hill Dickinson Stadium in just under 27 minutes, beating Merseytravel’s estimations. But, it is worth noting that she is from the city and knows the routes and nearby areas well.

She said: “Obviously, people will be faster than me, but there'll be people who also will be a lot slower.”

Changes to parking around the stadium have also sparked issues for Blues fans who are disabled, with Steve Zocek, a season ticket holder, telling us: “I'm a blue badge holder, however, I think it's disappointing when you've only got 50 disabled spaces in a stadium that holds nearly 53,000.

“I just think they could have come up with better facilities for people who have got blue badges. I've spoken to people whilst I've been on holiday who say to me, ‘I bet you can't wait to go to the new stadium’ but when you tell them about the problems... they are quite surprised and they can see where I'm coming from with it.”

Liverpool City Council has reintroduced controversial parking measures, ahead of the third and final test event on Saturday (August 9).

Our video journalist, Emily Bonner, has decided to take on the journey to Hill Dickinson Stadium to see just how long it takes.

Merseytravel says it is continuing “to test and improve” its plans to serve the new Hill Dickinson Stadium, with Everton Football Club, the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, Liverpool City Council and other partners.

The travel operator says public transport services have “been strengthened” with increased rail services and shuttle buses and the use of Mersey Ferries. Further information is available here.