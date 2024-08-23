Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The scheme will bring Liverpool’s 'wonderful' Fruit Exchange building back into use.

A new 81-bed hotel in a historic fruit exchange building in the heart of Liverpool city centre has been given the go-ahead. First used as a railway goods depot, the long vacant grade II listed site on Victoria Street is to be given a new lease of life.

Developer JSM Company Group has won the backing of Liverpool Council’s planning committee to bring the “wonderful building” back into use. A previous application was granted in April 2020 but has since lapsed owing to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Since then, the proposals have been amended, with the removal of six planned bedrooms to form a new bar area which would be accessed from Mathew Street, opening it up to the general public. The applicant intends to convert the upper floors of the listed building into a hotel.

The works include internal and external alterations, the insertion of a mezzanine level on the top floor of the Mathew Street wing with associated rear extensions and a small extension into a rear lightwell. Agent Fiona Wroot said the historic main auction room would be used as an event space within the hotel and available for functions.

Ms Wroot suggested a smaller auction room could be used as a comedy club once the wider renovation has been completed given the substantial cost. She added: “This building is well known in Liverpool and has an important facade on Victoria Street but few people have had the chance to see how truly unique it is inside.”

According to a planning report, the building began life as a railway goods depot in 1888 before being converted into a fruit exchange in 1923. It said: “Designed to sell fruit which was shipped into the city from around the world, including figs and oranges, the ornate grander of the building depicts the wealth and status associated with the trade.

“The entrance hall is tiled with grey and white tiles, with an almost Art Deco motif, with the flanking offices lined with timber panelling. The entrance hall then leads to the principal auction hall, a highlight of the commercial history of Liverpool, with its steeply banked auditorium, packed with benches reflecting the scale of the trade through the number of seats provided; such was the success that two auction rooms were needed.

“These rooms were linked to the associated rear warehousing via steep utilitarian staircases, which are in marked contrast to the grand stairs which sweep up the building to the upper floor, which is highly glazed, with cast iron detailing to the windows.”

The building’s architectural and historical interest led to it being recognised in its designation as a grade II listed site, which makes a “positive contribution” to the character of the Castle Street Conservation Area, in which it is located. The report added: “Unfortunately, the building has been empty for a prolonged period of time and its deteriorating condition is of serious concern.”

Committee members warmly welcomed the plans to reinvigorate the site. Cllr Pat Moloney said: “It is a magnificent piece of architecture with some considerable historic significance but it does look so sad at the moment and I would welcome it being brought back into use.”

Cllr Billy Lake added: “It’s a welcome development. The building contains many very interesting architectural and historic features.” The proposals were passed unanimously with conditions added to include a track hoist in one bedroom for disabled users.