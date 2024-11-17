Huge Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Princes of Wales to return to Liverpool in December

Published 17th Nov 2024
The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Princes of Wales returns to Liverpool this December and will open to the public. The 65,000-tonne warship last docked in the city in February 2020, when around 20,000 people stepped on board.

The HMS Princes of Wales is one of two Royal Navy aircraft carriers and recently led a multinational naval task force of warships on a major exercise in the North Sea, carrying F-35B Lightning jets from joint Royal Navy/RAF 809 Naval Air Squadron.

The aircraft carrier is expected to arrive in Liverpool early next month, although the exact dates have not yet been confirmed. Liverpool is one of the few non-Royal Naval ports that can berth the 284 metre long Queen Elizabeth-class carrier, which has a flight deck the size of three football pitches.

Naval personnel perform procedure alpha as they stand on deck during the arrival of the United Kingdom's biggest warship, the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier.Naval personnel perform procedure alpha as they stand on deck during the arrival of the United Kingdom's biggest warship, the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier.
Naval personnel perform procedure alpha as they stand on deck during the arrival of the United Kingdom's biggest warship, the HMS Prince of Wales aircraft carrier. | Leon Neal/Getty Images
Royal Navy aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, berths at Liverpool's cruise terminal on February 29, 2020.Royal Navy aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, berths at Liverpool's cruise terminal on February 29, 2020.
Royal Navy aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, berths at Liverpool's cruise terminal on February 29, 2020. | Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The HMS Princes of Wales was partly built at Birkenhead's Cammell Laird shipyard and so her return to the River Mersey is something of a homecoming. She last docked in Liverpool on February 28, 2020, and remained for one week.

The warship has only been open for public viewing on that single previous visit to Liverpool. The warship will open up again this December. Booking details and dates are expected to be released shortly by the events team at Liverpool City Council.

