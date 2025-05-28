Calls have been made for an independent inquiry into the horrific city centre scenes after Liverpool FC’s title parade earlier this week.

Dozens of people were left injured when a car ploughed into pedestrians on Water Street as thousands of supporters turned out to celebrate the Reds’ 20th league title victory.

Merseyside Police confirmed on Tuesday how the vehicle – a Ford Galaxy – had been tailgating an ambulance after a road closure was lifted momentarily to let the emergency vehicle through to tend to a supporter thought to be suffering a heart attack. Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims confirmed the incident was not being treated as an act of terror.

Now, Cllr Carl Cashman, leader of the Liberal Democrat group on Liverpool Council, has called for an independent public inquiry into Monday’s horrifying scenes. In a letter to Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of the city council, Cllr Cashman said the inquiry should be completed within three months of being convened.

Early on Wednesday morning, Liverpool Council confirmed the cordon around Water Street and Dale Street had been lifted, with the car taken away having been under a forensic tent after being stopped on Monday. A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs.

A total of 50 people were treated at hospitals across Merseyside, with 11 remaining in for treatment but thought to be stable and recovering well. The man arrested, from the West Derby area, remains in police custody for questioning.

In his letter, seen by the LDRS, opposition leader Cllr Cashman, has asked Andrew Lewis, chief executive of Liverpool Council, alongside Cllr Robinson, to convene leaders to arrange the terms of an inquiry. He said: “I am calling for an independent inquiry into the events on Water Street on Monday 26th May.

“I am asking that the CEO and yourself as the leader of the council immediately convene an urgent meeting of the political group leaders on Liverpool City Council to establish the composition and terms of inquiry of an independent inquiry. The composition of the inquiry should be determined at the meeting but I will be suggesting that it is Judge led to ensure impartiality.

“I will also ask that the inquiry is carried out with all reasonable speed to aim for a conclusion within three months of its commencement.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper visited Liverpool on Tuesday to praise the first responders for their work during the incident on Water Street. Ms Cooper toured the scene alongside Cllr Robinson and Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram with Deputy Chief Constable Chris Green.

Speaking yesterday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said “the whole country stands with Liverpool” and he remained in contact with Mr Rotheram to provide any support required.