I visited Merseyside’s most hated roundabout dubbed a 'complete nightmare'

Tarbock Island in Merseyside, branded a 'complete nightmare', faces ongoing chaos as roadworks persist, causing misery for locals and motorists alike.

In recent years, a busy Merseyside roundabout has been referred to as a ‘complete nightmare’, but a few weeks into a major roadworks project, motorists and local residents have described the current situation as a source of ‘constant misery’.

Tarbock Island is one of the region’s busiest transport routes, connecting Knowsley to Liverpool city centre and includes one of the main access points to the M62. Congestion problems have become commonplace and led to Tarbock Island being voted as one of the most hated roundabouts in Merseyside by readers of a local newspaper.

However, the problems have not gone unnoticed and when Knowsley Council’s cabinet met earlier this year, they approved a £12.42m grant funding agreement with the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority to upgrade the borough’s road networks. The project will increase capacity at Tarbock Island roundabout by widening the number of running lanes and slip roads to the circulatory.

Nonetheless, with redevelopment works well underway, it seems there will be more disruption for local residents and longer delays for motorists – at least in the short-term. This has been reflected on social media where people have been venting their frustrations.

Traffic build up at Tarbock Island in Huyton. | LDRS

Underneath a post on Knowsley Council’s Facebook page, detailing the scope of the roadworks in Huyton, Victoria Kelly wrote: “I live off tarbock island and it has been hell for us all around here.” Pauline Buxton added: “[We have a] lack of enjoyment of our homes due to constant stream of traffic and noise going past.”

Carol Kennedy also commented about the amount of roadworks in Huyton, she wrote: “An absolute shambles, the area is constantly gridlocked due to poor planning and lack of traffic control. The amount of chaos caused far outweighs the so called planned improvements.”

Some people’s posts wondered about the timescales of the roadworks, with Helen Whitehead adding: “How much longer are we all going to suffer.” Whilst Andrew Jones said: “You’re meant to work for local residents, not cause misery for them.”

A spokesperson for Knowsley Council said: “We understand people’s frustration at the current disruption and delays being experienced in and around Tarbock Island.

“We are doing all we can to reduce congestion, scheduling the work to minimise delays and communicating the plans and updates regularly to allow people to plan their journeys.”

So, after hearing numerous complaints, we decided to pay a visit to Tarbock Island and assess the situation for ourselves. As we parked up on Juniper Avenue, the first thing we noticed was the noise from the roundabout.

It was evening rush hour so the noise would be at its peak. Nonetheless, with a new housing development just off the junction, it’s clear that any increased congestion build-up would negatively impact nearby residents.

Traffic build up at Tarbock Island in Huyton. | LDRS

As we walked down to the roundabout, traffic was moving through slowly, but was visibly backed up on the slip road from the M57 and even more pronounced along Cronton Road. I counted a four minute walk to the start the traffic congestion at the A5080 corner all the way back along Cronton Road, past Wilson Road and the Esso garage.

On the roundabout itself, cars were starting to queue up as they came off the Knowsley Expressway and then gridlock at the A5080 as cars tried to get out from that direction. The flow around the junction onto the M62 was impeded by the convergence of cars coming onto the roundabout from different points but we didn’t witness a wait time that exceeded more than five to seven minutes.

There was also admirable patience shown by motorists as queues mounted up – especially when it wasn’t possible to run through the green light. Nonetheless, it’s clearly a challenging situation and one which would cause annoyance to even the calmest of drivers.

Although inconvenient, the aim of the roadworks project is to solve the congestion at Tarbock Island and we will only see the success of this endeavour when the development is complete. A spokesperson from Knowsley Council added: “Unfortunately Tarbock Island is one of the busiest roundabouts in the region and has been operating at its maximum capacity for some time. Therefore these current works are essential to ensure the roundabout can cope with traffic flow in the future.

“Unfortunately this does mean that any work there will be disruptive but this is unavoidable as we do need to invest in our road network and at major junctions like this. We continue to monitor the work and will ensure that we take all steps possible to reduce the impact for road users and local residents.”