I'm confident £255k refurb will keep my Liverpool city centre pub thriving for years to come
A traditional community pub at the heart of Liverpool’s city centre has relaunched following a major refurbishment.
Located on Dale Street, The Saddle relaunched on Saturday (May 17) after receiving a £255,000 investment from Admiral Taverns – the UK’s leading community pub company which owns more than 1,400 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.
Inside, The Saddle has been revamped to elevate and modernise the overall look and feel of the pub, with brand-new furniture and flooring, a new back bar and several state of the art 75-inch TV’s complete with Sky and TNT Sports. Outside, there is upgraded lighting and refreshed signage.
Passionate licensee, Jeanette Murray, has been running for the venue for eight years, after forging a long-standing, successful career in the hospitality industry over the last two decades.
Jeanette said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have relaunched The Saddle following this investment from Admiral Taverns, and it’s been fantastic showing off its new and improved look to customers.
“Thanks to the refurbishment, we’ve been able to breathe new life into the pub venue and I’m confident it will mean it can remain at the heart of the city centre for years to come.
“We’re excited to welcome both old and new customers to the pub, including their four-legged friends, and can’t wait to see what the future holds for The Saddle!”