The Saddle, a popular community pub in Liverpool, has reopened its doors following a significant £255,000 investment.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A traditional community pub at the heart of Liverpool’s city centre has relaunched following a major refurbishment.

Located on Dale Street, The Saddle relaunched on Saturday (May 17) after receiving a £255,000 investment from Admiral Taverns – the UK’s leading community pub company which owns more than 1,400 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside, The Saddle has been revamped to elevate and modernise the overall look and feel of the pub, with brand-new furniture and flooring, a new back bar and several state of the art 75-inch TV’s complete with Sky and TNT Sports. Outside, there is upgraded lighting and refreshed signage.

The Saddle, Liverpool. | Submitted

The Saddle, Liverpool. | Submitted

Jeanette Murray (L) - Licensee at The Saddle. | Submitted

Passionate licensee, Jeanette Murray, has been running for the venue for eight years, after forging a long-standing, successful career in the hospitality industry over the last two decades.

Jeanette said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have relaunched The Saddle following this investment from Admiral Taverns, and it’s been fantastic showing off its new and improved look to customers.

“Thanks to the refurbishment, we’ve been able to breathe new life into the pub venue and I’m confident it will mean it can remain at the heart of the city centre for years to come.

“We’re excited to welcome both old and new customers to the pub, including their four-legged friends, and can’t wait to see what the future holds for The Saddle!”