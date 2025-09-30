Plans have been submitted for a new state-of-the-art padel tennis facility, founded by ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp..

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposal, submitted by Pegasus Group on behalf of Padel FC, follows a successful tendering process to acquire the site at Wavertree Sports Park from Liverpool City Council.

The scheme will see the replacement of underused tennis courts with a modern, sustainable facility featuring nine padel courts – six indoors and three sheltered open-to-outdoor – alongside a café, retail space, changing rooms, and social areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed by Octo Architects, the project will also incorporate solar panels, air source heating and EV charging points.

Plans for Liverpool Padel FC facility. | Submitted

Plans for Liverpool Padel FC facility. | Submitted

Founded by the vision of Jurgen and Marc Klopp, Padel FC has established itself as a leader in creating community-first venues that bring people together through sport.

In collaboration with Mike Smith from Open Media, retired professional footballer Bradley Orr, and local businessman Carl Spellman, the Liverpool centre will be their first UK development, following success in Berlin, and aims to make padel more inclusive and accessible to all.

Speaking about the project, Darren Muir, Director at Pegasus Group, said: “We have really enjoyed working with Padel FC to bring one of Europe’s fastest-growing sports to Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From advising on the tender process, to leading the pre-application engagement and preparation of the planning submission, it has been rewarding to help shape a scheme that makes efficient use of underutilised land while delivering genuine social, economic and environmental benefits for the city.”

If approved, the Padel FC Liverpool facility will open seven days a week and provide a year-round, all-weather sporting destination for players of all ages and abilities.